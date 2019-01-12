Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Dobson man has been charged with weapon and alcohol violations in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. Raumel Jaimes Echeverria, 36, of 130 Snowhill Church Lane, was encountered by police during a traffic stop on Rockford Street near Collins Chevrolet last Sunday, which resulted in a weapons violation involving a Taurus 9mm handgun that was located inside the vehicle during a probable-cause search.

The alleged wrongdoing involving the gun was not specified, and Echeverria also was charged with having an open container of Modelo beer in the back seat of the 2003 Saturn Ion. The Dobson man is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 18.

• Bud Austin Duncan, 19, of 2261 Wards Gap Road, was arrested on multiple violations after a foot chase by city officers on Jan. 3. Police went to Duncan’s home then to serve warrants on him for two counts of larceny and a charge of possession of stolen property which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, with no other details listed. Duncan also was the subject of an order for arrest for failing to appear in court issued on the same date.

And due to his allegedly leading police on a brief foot pursuit, Duncan was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.