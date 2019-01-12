Flat Rock spelling bee winners named

Spelling Bee winners at Flat Rock Elementary School were, back row, from left, Messiah Revels, Allie Harrell, Ada Grace Wright, Isaiah Simmons; front row, from left, Matthew Lawson, Bowen Gammons, and Mattie Dollyhit and McKenly Fallaw. -

Flat Rock Elementary School’s recently held its annual spelling bee, with two winners from each fourth-grade and fifth-grade classroom competing for the overall class championships and the school-wide title.

“After many rounds, the school spelling bee champion was named,” the school said in announcing the event’s results. “McKenly Fallaw was named as the school champion speller. Isaiah Light was the grade level champion speller for fifth grade and Mattie Dollyhite was the grade level champion speller for fourth grade.”

The individual home room champions were Ada Grace Wright and Bowen Gammons from Shannon Parker’s fourth-grade class; Matthew Lawson and Mattie Dollyhite from Karen Hoosier’s fourth-grade glass; Messiah Revels and Allie Harrell from Pedro Caro’s fifth-grade class; and McKenly Fallaw and Isaiah Simmons from Phillip Riekehof’s fifth-grade class.