Power out at City Hall

An electrical outage was reported today at the Mount Airy Municipal Building, prompting City Manager Barbara Jones to send staff members home and operations — including the 911 emergency system — to be powered by generator.

The service went out during the early morning hours, Jones reported shortly after 11 a.m. “And Duke Energy expects to be working throughout today and maybe into tomorrow to fix the problem,” she added.

Because there was no heat at the Municipal Building, located on South Main Street, Jones sent personnel who are based there home.

“Our generator is working and the phone system, including the 911 system at the police department, is running by generator,” the city managed advised. “Phones for this building have been forwarded to the police department.”

“We apologize to our citizens for any inconvenience, but this problem is something out of our control,” Jones stated.

“The problem is with the same line that we have dealt with before,” she mentioned in reference to another power outage at City Hall in September which was thought to be weather-related. It was linked to an electrical feeder line to the building.

“Duke is working to replace the line to prevent future problems,” Jones reported today.

Various measures were being used, including social media, to inform citizens about the outage.

