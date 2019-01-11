2018 Toys for Tots, never to be forgotten

Bill Colvard | The News Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford staff, Marine recruiters Gunnery Sgt. Corey Kerr, Sgt. Clay Bosseler, and members of Surry Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 gather for a group hoto. - Submitted photo Miguel Flores’ Toys for Tots tattoo is seen here freshly inked. - Bill Colvard | The News Miguel Flores shows his Toys for Tots tattoo at a ceremony on Tuesday. -

The 10th year of the local Marine detachment’s Toys for Tots campaign may be much like all the others for a lot of folks, but for Miguel Flores, it is one he will never forget.

Flores, a salesman at Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford in Pilot Mountain, attempted to rally his troops (of the car-selling variety) by vowing to get a tattoo if his dealership won the Fill the Truck Challenge in the Surry Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 Toys for Tots campaign of 2018.

The ploy worked – his company won by a wide margin. Flores got inked on Friday, and the tattoo was revealed at a ceremony on Tuesday when Foothill Ford was presented with a plaque and balloon bouquet for their achievement by representatives of the Marine detachment.

Flores now and forevermore sports the Toys for Tots train logo on his right thigh to commemorate his team’s win. It is his only tattoo.

“We needed something to put us over the top,” said Flores. “We lost by five toys last year, and we were a little devastated. I didn’t want to go through that again.”

This year, the dealership collected 347 toys, significantly more than the second-place contender, according to Debbie King, Toys for Tots coordinator.

King and assistant coordinator Jane Tesh said that 5,208 toys were collected in the county and distributed to 984 kids. The Marines assisted 312 children on their own list, and provided toys to Mount Airy, Pilot Mountain and Elkin police departments, the Salvation Army, as well as churches and other ministries.

“We try to help everybody we can,” said King. “We collected 75 big boxes of toys.”

Flores and Isreal Williams work together with public relations and social media for their company. Flores agreed to take on the challenge, and Williams suggested he shave his head if they won.

“I didn’t want to shave my head,” said Flores. “It’s winter and it’s cold, and my birthday is soon.”

Williams then suggested he get a tattoo, and Flores was more amenable to that, although he did not already have any. In the end, he agreed to get the tattoo if they won, but not on the part of his body originally suggested by Williams.

Flores and Williams took to social media, blasting videos of the challenge, and the toys began to pour in. Shelley Atkins of Stainless Studios in Mount Airy offered a complimentary tattoo and ran a special from which she donated $5 from each card-sized tattoo to a fund to purchase toys.

“At first, I didn’t think we’d win, and I wouldn’t have to do it,” said Flores.

Toys continued to pour in.

Toys for Tots began with a Marine Corps Reserve unit in San Diego in 1947. The Marine Corps as a whole adopted it a year later, according to King. The Surry Detachment’s campaign is one of 809 throughout the United States, and the Toys for Tots Foundation had distributed 512 million toys as of 2016. No statistics were immediately available as to how many tattoos have been involved in the collection of those toys.

In 2019, it will be Williams’ turn to take the challenge. Flores is entertaining ideas on what it might be.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

