County board approves repair projects

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Commissioners gave its approval this week to a couple of repair projects on county property.

HVAC work

Don Mitchell, county facilities director, came before the board about a project that was discussed during budget talks last spring.

“In the last few years, we have had many maintenance issues with the current McQuay chiller that was installed when the Judicial Center and Jail was built in 2002,” Mitchell stated. “In hot weather, this chiller runs nearly constantly.”

The county approved $100,000 for the replacement last June.

When the county office sought bids, however, only one vendor replied. Johnson Controls came in slightly over that budget at $103,163.

Mitchell asked the board to approve the spending of the budgeted $100,000 with the extra $3,163.

Johnson Controls stated in their bid proposal: “There is a 10-week production time from order date to delivery of your York chiller.”

Including time to get the chiller installed, Mitchell asked that the commissioners act now so the chiller can be ready before warm weather hits in the late spring.

Chairman Van Tucker asked why there weren’t more bids.

Mitchell answered, “I’m surprised we didn’t get a response from McQuay since they installed it.” Schneider Electric is another he thought would be interested, but neither sent in a bid.

Commissioner Eddie Harris asked if there were any local companies that have the capability to marry the new chiller with the building’s system.

Mitchell said it is a pretty involved process to tie the unit into the existing building management system. He felt it would be best to have someone who sells and installs chillers do the full project.

After discussion, the board voted its approval.

Level ground

Next Mitchell brought up an issue at the former Dobson Plaza site that has been converted into the Surry County Government Service Center.

Over the past year, the contractor has found a few unexpected complications related to converting a former grocery store into office spaces.

Part of that work was leveling the floor which had been sloped in some areas to allow water drainage.

Mitchell told the board this week that after the flooring work was completed, a problem was found with unlevel floors in a different location, where the Soil and Water Conservation office is now.

He said the subcontractor who did the flooring work is prepared to pull up the flooring and get the subfloor level before putting the flooring back down.

This will cost the county more than $5,000 for its share of the expense, he noted.

If the contractor didn’t do the work completely, then why is the county obligated for any of the expense, asked Commissioner Larry Johnson.

The places where the contractor knew the floor was uneven, the commissioners previously approved change orders to fix those spots, Mitchell explained. If this one place had been discovered months ago, a change order for this $5,000 would have been presented at that time. So that is what the contractor is asking now. All other work and expense will be absorbed by them.

If the county knew there were some floor issues already, Johnson said, then he guessed the county does hold some responsibility for making sure all the spots were discovered and fixed.

After the explanations, the board approved the repair expense.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

