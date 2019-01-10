Police reports

• A civil disturbance at Starlite Motel has led to a Mount Airy man being arrested on felony theft-related charges, according to city police department reports. Officers who responded to that incident Saturday found that Justin Glenn Wright, 30, of 131 Boaz Lane, had been entered in a crime database as an in-state wanted person.

This involves charges of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny which had been filed against Wright on Dec. 29 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with no other details listed. He was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 27.

• Adrian Tyler West, 23, of 320 Maple Drive, was arrested Sunday on a second-degree trespassing charge at a Valleyview Drive location from which he had been banned in April 2018. West was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 5 District Court appearance.

• Michelle Norman Smith, 48, of 167 Sherman Trail, was charged with displaying a fictitious tag on a 2005 Ford Escape and no operator’s license on Dec. 30 after a traffic stop that also revealed an outstanding criminal summons for Smith on a worthless-check charge that had been issued on Dec. 14. She is facing a Jan. 24 District Court date.

• Gregory Lee Hatcher, 41, of 121 Joyce St., was arrested on an assault charge and jailed without bond on Dec. 28, after Officer J.T. Hatmaker investigated an incident at Hatcher’s home and viewed “marks” on his girlfriend’s face and neck, police records state. Hatcher also displayed scratch-type injuries said to be caused by the girlfriend defending herself with a knife during the incident that allegedly was witnessed by a third person. Hatcher is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 23.

• Amanda Marie Lowe, 25, of 5388 Haystack Road, Dobson, was charged with hit and run on Dec. 28, stemming from an incident at the Snuff & Stuff tobacco store on West Pine Street where her vehicle is said to have rolled back in the parking lot and caused unspecified damage. Officer R.D. Gunter subsequently obtained a telephone number for Lowe, who allegedly admitted to hit and run, according to police records. The case is set for the March 8 District Court session.

• It was reported on Dec. 27 that six catalytic converters valued at $1,500 had been stolen from vehicles at McCray’s Auto Sales on North Andy Griffith, including Jeep Liberty, Eagle Talon, Jeep Cherokee and Ford models. In addition to the thefts, $500 in damage was caused to a Jeep Liberty by a cutting tool.

• David Robert Patterson, 37, of 180 Brook St., was taken into custody on Dec. 27 on a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court. Patterson was encountered by police during the investigation of a fight at Big Lots on Carter Street, which led to the discovery that he was wanted on the false-pretense charge that was filed on Nov. 1 through the Surry Sheriff’s Office and the order for arrest issued on Nov. 13.

Patterson was confined in the county jail under a $5,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday.

• A theft was discovered on Dec. 27 at Golden Living Center on Allred Mill Road, which involved an undisclosed sum of money being stolen from Betty June Watson Chilton, 86, which was in her coat pocket.

• Robin James Clingenpeel Jr., 25, of 1396 Forrest Drive, was confined in the Surry County Jail without bond on Dec. 27 after a reported assault at a city housing authority residence on Marshall Street in which he allegedly choked a woman. Erica Ann Puckett of that address is listed as the complainant. Clingenpeel is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 28 and has been banned from housing authority property.