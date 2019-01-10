High winds cause fire, power outages

Submitted photo Matt Hardy, left, and fellow city firefighters battle a blaze at an outbuilding early Thursday which was caused by a tree falling onto power lines that then ignited leaves and vegetation, with flames spreading to the structure. -

The high winds that roared through this area overnight Wednesday sparked a structure fire in Mount Airy and led to scattered power outages across Surry County.

“It was awful,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of gusts that reportedly hit 50 mph.

Downed trees were an issue throughout the county, triggering a related problem of electrical lines being affected, which was the case with an early morning blaze Thursday in Mount Airy.

“That was a direct cause of the fire,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said of a fallen tree that resulted from high winds swirling around a residence at 199 Pineview Drive, located in the vicinity of Forrest Drive off Rockford Street.

Power lines were broken as a result, which ignited leaves and vegetation from which the flames spread to an outbuilding.

Total damages were put at $10,000, which included $2,000 to the structure and $7,500 to its contents.

“There were lots of contents,” the fire chief said, which included tools.

The owner of the building was identified as Kenneth Cook.

“The homeowner was not there,” Poindexter said. “We were never able to speak with the homeowner.”

Eleven city firefighters responded to the blaze that was reported at 1:45 a.m. Thursday. It was brought under control shortly before 3 a.m.

Toll taken on trees

There were reports of “at least 25” trees being downed around the county, according to Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

He read a lengthy list of roads where such incidents occurred, stretching from the communities of Lowgap to Flat Rock and sections in between, including a heavy concentration in the Mount Airy area.

And with fallen trees comes the first cousin of such events, interruptions of electrical service.

“There were some power outages, which were restored fairly quickly,” Shelton said. “It wasn’t as severe as we thought it would be.”

It was unclear how many utility customers were affected.

“A number was never reported,” the emergency services director said.

