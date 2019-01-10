City updates Arts Council lease

A new lease agreement has been approved between the city of Mount Airy and the Surry Arts Council to formalize the council’s continued use of municipal-owned facilities.

The amended lease, OK’d last week by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, incorporates additional sites that have come under the arts group’s umbrella in recent years which weren’t specified in previous agreements.

Many local residents might assume the Surry Arts Council owns all the facilities it uses for various programs or events, but most are the property of the municipality. A notable exception is the historic Earle Theatre downtown.

Meanwhile, the Andy Griffith Playhouse, the place most closely associated with the council which serves as its headquarters, is city-owned. And in November 2008, according to city government documents, the two parties entered into a lease covering that facility located on a 1.82-acre site along Rockford Street.

The lease was amended in 2013 to include additional land that increased the premises being used. And most recently, the city and arts group sought to amend the lease again to extend the definition of “real property” involved to include the Andy Griffith Museum and Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Last week’s action by the commissioners simply adds those sites to the lease, City Attorney Hugh Campbell said.

Under the agreement, the Surry Arts Council is paying the city $1 per year in rent.

The arts organization is responsible for the buildings’ interiors, such as painting and lighting, and paying for utilities, while the municipality makes necessary repairs to the exteriors, such as roof work, and is responsible for HVAC systems. The city also mows and otherwise maintains the grounds of each.

Under the lease agreement, the city also has the right to inspect the inside of the structures to ensure compliance with the local fire code and state and federal laws regarding access and safety. This particularly includes regulations of OSHA (the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration), it states.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

