Old airport votes get new look

Local officials have taken a trip back in time regarding previous actions by the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority.

It recently came to light that none of its property-acquisition and other decisions received the necessary approval of city and county officials, an oversight that has prompted corrective action on the part of both.

The two local governing bodies formed the airport authority in 1963 to oversee operations at the facility on their behalf. And over the years it took numerous steps, including buying or obtaining easements on parcels of property to accommodate airport projects, with authority members not realizing that these required city and county consent.

A breakdown of such transactions shows 36 occurred between 1965 and 2016.

In May 2017, a shakeup of the airport governing board occurred when all five members of the Surry County Board of Commissioners replaced members of the authority with themselves after an audit review of airport operations. This essentially has involved that facility becoming a blended unit within the county government.

This left two members who were appointed by city officials to represent Mount Airy on the authority, pilots Tom Jackson and Nolan Kirkman, whose terms recently expired and were replaced by Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe and Commissioner Jon Cawley.

Hugh Campbell, attorney for the city, said he received a letter from Ed Woltz, who serves as the lawyer for both the county government and the airport authority, about a need to “clean up” the books concerning the latter group’s past actions.

This stemmed from a realization that there had been no city or county approvals of land acquisitions and other decisions.

“It’s just a matter of record-keeping,” Campbell said last Thursday when the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners officially ratified the funding and property-acquisition steps taken by the airport authority over the years. “It’s something that should have come before the board previously.”

Campbell added that county officials had taken similar action.

