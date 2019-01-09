Downtown Rite Aid store is closing

The Rite Aid store at East Lebanon and North Main streets is closing. -

Mount Airy’s Rite Aid store will be closing soon, according to a corporate official and a sign on the front of the store.

No information was available from staff at the store. Phone inquiries were referred to corporate headquarters, and in person, staff declined to answer questions, saying they had been forbidden to do so.

Peter Strella, manager of communications for Rite Aid, said in an email that the last day of business for the Rite Aid store located at the corner of Lebanon Street and North Main Street will be Tuesday.

“At that time, the store will close for a few days and then reopen for a liquidation period,” continued Strella.

On Wednesday, Debbie Haynes was going into the store to check out what they had in the way of markdowns.

“I don’t shop here much,” she said, “but my mom does. Her prescriptions are here. She likes it because everyone is always so good to her.”

Asked how her mom felt about the store closing, Haynes replied, “She’s real down and out about it.”

“Prescription files are being transferred to the Walgreens at 722 W. Independence Blvd. in Mount Airy as of Jan. 16,” said Strella. “Customers can visit that location to have their prescriptions filled. Patients will receive a letter in the mail with more details about their prescription details.”

Asked why the store was closing, Strella said, “Like many retailers, we consistently evaluate our business to ensure that operating each store makes good financial sense. The reason for closing this store is strictly a business decision, one that we never like to make or want to make, but one that we felt was important in supporting our overall business.

The Mount Airy Rite Aid currently employs 24 associates, according to Strella. Severance packages are being made available to associates who do not continue their employment at another location owned by Rite Aid.

At least one other local pharmacy is making public note of their competitor’s closing. Gates Pharmacy has placed more than a dozen signs in front of its location alongside both Independence Boulevard and North South St. noting the Rite Aid closing and offering it’s services as an alternative.

“Rite Aid is closing,” said Gates Pharmacy operations manager Luke Morrison. “That’s a business that’s been here a long time, and they have some wonderful patients. We’re trying to help our community by providing another option. We’ve been here for 33 years and want to meet the needs of anyone who might be confused by what’s happening.”

