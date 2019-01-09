Mount Airy Police Reports

• A traffic stop Monday in Mount Airy resulted in drug and weapons charges against a local man, according to city police department reports. Ethan Glade Phipps, 27, of 165 Shropshire Lane, was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in the area of Moore Avenue and Renfro Street.

Phipps was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; carrying a concealed weapon (identified as a blunt object); and possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana. He also was found to be wanted on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed in Yadkin County on Nov. 7. Phipps was confined in the local jail under a $1,500 secured bond and slated for a March 19 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Angel Nichole Brindle, 38, of 2336 Siloam Road, is facing drug- and theft-related charges stemming from an incident Saturday at the Goodwill store on Rockford Street. Brindle allegedly was found with items from the business valued at $26 in her possession, which were recovered intact. During a probable-cause search, a marijuana joint was located in a cigarette box, police records state.

Brindle was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 21.

• Michael Travis Upchurch, 34, of 2060 N.C. 268-East, Pilot Mountain, was charged with two drug-related felonies on Dec. 28 after a traffic stop on South Franklin Road at Summit Drive which was triggered by an equipment violation. Upchurch is accused of trafficking opium or heroin and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

He was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond, with the case set for the Jan. 23 District Court session.

• Kankanitantri Dushan Sumanasuriya, 42, a native of India now listed as homeless, was charged with larceny on Dec. 28 at Walmart, where he allegedly took miscellaneous food items. Sumanasuriya was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $200 secured bond and is slated for a Feb. 6 appearance in Surry District Court.