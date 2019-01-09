Four charged in city drug bust

Submitted photo Evidence confiscated during the search on Willis Road included a variety of drugs along with paraphernalia, guns and money. -

A search of a Mount Airy home has led to felony drug charges against four people and the seizure of a wide array of illegal narcotics along with guns and cash.

City police had launched an investigation into possible drug activity by residents of 122 Willis Road in response to citizen complaints. This culminated with a search warrant being executed Tuesday at the home, located off Fancy Gap Road west of U.S. 52-North.

The scope of the probe prompted Mount Airy Police Department to request the assistance of other agencies, which included the narcotics units of the Surry and Stokes sheriff’s offices, along with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Tuesday’s execution of the search warrant was conducted by the MAPD’s Crisis Management Team, as well as members of all the other agencies involved in the investigation. City police Capt. Barry VanHoy said Wednesday that about 20 officers took part altogether.

“They had a little bit of everything,” VanHoy said of the items seized at the home. This included:

• 6.7 grams of an unknown substance, believed to be a mixture of heroin and fentanyl;

• 20.9 grams of methamphetamine;

• Eleven grams of marijuana;

• Eighteen dosage units of clonazepam (also known by brand name Klonopin);

• Seventeen dosage units of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine;

• $1,047 in U.S. currency;

• Three handguns;

• Three shotguns;

• And one rifle.

Numerous offenses filed

Jennifer Celeste Wright, 45, the owner of the Willis Road home, was arrested on charges of felony maintaining a drug dwelling; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia (other than that related to marijuana).

Wright was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $12,000 secured bond.

Sparrah Marion Taylor, 39, was charged with felony maintaining a drug dwelling; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (MDMA) with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; possession of marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Taylor was jailed under a $35,000 secured bond.

Sonya Page Cheek, 38, is charged with felonious possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to manufacture, dell and deliver.

Cheek was held in the county jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Seth Kieran Martin, 19, is accused of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (clonazepam) with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver; possession of marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Martin was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 20.

Capt. VanHoy said the search went smoothly. “It was without incident — no problems.”

He also commented on the wide array of substances seized.

“It’s not uncommon,” VanHoy said of the variety involved. “All of these are drugs that we get complaints on and are a problem.”

The investigation was under way for at least a few months, dating to when the first reports of suspected drug activity were received from the public.

“Citizens up there were complaining,” VanHoy said Wednesday of the Willis Road area, “and we did our due diligence to get to the resolution that it came to yesterday.”

He praised the cooperation of the various law enforcement agencies involved and the time and effort their members committed to the investigation.

Evidence confiscated during the search on Willis Road included a variety of drugs along with paraphernalia, guns and money.

Suspected heroin-fentanyl mix, guns seized