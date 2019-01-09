Pilot native named to national tri team

Pilot Mountain native Jaime Simmons, seen here competing in a 2013 race, has been selected as one of 16 members of the Snapple 2019 National Pro-Elite Triathlon Team. -

Pilot Mountain native Jaime Simmons has been selected to be a part of the Snapple 2019 National Pro-Elite Triathlon Team.

In announcing team members, Snapple described the team as “a cohort of 16 professional and/or nationally ranked tri-athletes who race among the fastest in the sport, proudly support our amazing sponsors and are heavily involved in their local tri communities.”

Simmons is the daughter of Ginger and John Hunter of Pilot Mountain. The complete list of returning and new team members can be found at Snappletriteam.com, including a bio and photo for each.

In Simmons’ bio, she mentions playing sports in her small hometown of Pilot Mountain and developing a competitive drive at an early age. She proudly recalls being a part of the first fast-pitch softball team from the region to win a state championship. Already with a passion for running, she went on to describe making the switch from softball to track in high school. She was a part of East Surry’s first cross country team.

“Twenty-five years later it is still one of the best decisions I have ever made,” she said. “I am still running, racing and competing and I love every single minute of it.”

She went on to attend UNC-Wilmington where she was a CAA conference champion in both cross country and the 10,000 meters. She finished third in the NCAA collegiate championships, also setting a school record in the 10,000 meters that stood for 10 years.

She and her husband, David, reside in Abingdon, Virginia, with their sons Lucas, age 8, and Hunter, age 11. David Simmons is also a tri-athlete and the two have competed together on multiple occasions.

She recently took part in the Ironman Florida, placing first among amateurs in the age 40-44 category for females and third among all amateur female competitors. The finish allowed her to qualify for the 2019 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. The race has been held since 1978 and features an international field of top athletes who have qualified by placing successfully at Ironman races held in locations around the world.

“I am excited to be a member of Team Snapple and I look forward to a successful and healthy 2019 season,” she said.

“And I’m excited,” she noted, “that I will be racing my first event in Pilot Mountain, running in the Pilot Mountain 20K trial run next month.”

