‘Wintry event’ eyed for weekend

After several weeks of relative calm, Old Man Winter is expected to flex his muscles again in the next few days.

“I would definitely say to prepare for some kind of wintry event this weekend,” Meteorologist Patrick Wilson of the National Weather Service said Wednesday of the outlook for Surry County and surrounding areas.

“The models are consistent — we’re going to get moisture,” Wilson, who is based in Blacksburg, Virginia, said of the various scenarios used to predict the weather. “It’s just a matter of will we get enough cold air to punch in from the north to get snow?”

As of Wednesday, the forecast operations center in Blacksburg — where weather conditions in Surry County are monitored — was focusing on a range of possibilities depending on which factors prevail.

At last report, the situation was leaning toward snow falling in Surry. “At the moment, it looks like it will, but it’s iffy,” Wilson said.

“I would prepare for probably some wintry precipitation this weekend, most likely Saturday night and into Sunday.”

The meteorologist explained that the “iffy” part of the equation for Surry relates to exactly how various systems entering the area will shake out as the storm approaches.

A major weather system bringing the adverse weather was moving Wednesday through the Gulf states heading toward this area.

“The track on this has been shifting around and I really can’t say where it is going to end,” Wilson said. “The track may be a little further north of your area.” Another key is whether cold air from Canada will converge as the storm moves through to create wintry precipitation, with timing among the considerations there.

“In the meantime, we have it as snow,” Wilson said of the forecast for this section.

“We’ll have to see,” he added of the fact that there are “unknowns at this time.” This sketchy outlook was accompanied by no mention of inches Wednesday in official forecasts which said snow was likely Saturday afternoon but “little or no” accumulation, with a 70 percent chance of the white stuff Saturday night.

Wilson said the windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday also could play a role in what shakes out this weekend due to the volatility posed by those.

Sometimes one system has to move through before forecasters can determine what will happen with the next one, according to the meteorologist.

But whatever results will be short-lived, he said.

“The good news is, it’s gone by Monday.” Partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s are expected then.

In early December, a 13-inch snowfall hit Mount Airy, with higher accumulations noted elsewhere in the county.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

