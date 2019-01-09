Schools get Duke Energy grant

On hand for the presentation of a $5,000 check from the Duke Energy Foundation to Surry County Schools are, from left, Dr. Terri Mosley, school board chair; Meadowview Magnet Middle School Principal Shelley Goins; Duke Energy’s Jimmy Flythe, Surry County Schools Science Institute Director Jeff-Edwards, school system superintendent Travis L.Reeves; and assistant superintendent Jill Reinhardt. -

The Surry County School system recently received a $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. The money is aimed at helping to develop middle school science, technology, engineering, and math programs, often collectively referred to as STEM courses.

Jimmy Flythe, director of the West Region for Government and Community Relations in North Carolina, was on hand recently to present the grant money to the school system’s Science Institute Coordinator Jeff Edwards.

“The money will be a district-wide initiative to do professional development training with teachers at all four middle schools; Central Middle, Gentry Middle, Meadowview Magnet Middle, and Pilot Mountain Middle Schools,” Edwards said.

“This grant is a great fit for us as a company. The grant supports education and not at just one school. It will support programs to train teachers to then help students learn STEM concepts,” Flythe said. “We are excited to see what you are doing because you are a very progressive school district. We, at Duke Energy, appreciate Surry County Schools and Jeff Edwards for writing the grant. Duke Energy is a technology company so we consider grants like this an investment in our future.”

Surry County Board of Education Chairperson Dr. Terri E. Mosley, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Reinhardt, and Meadowview Magnet Middle School joined Flythe and Edwards for the check presentation.

“Mr. Edwards has been awarded $230,000 to date. We are excited about his ideas and knowledge, and he is doing a great job promoting STEM throughout Surry County Schools,” said Reinhardt.

Superintendent Reeves added, “We want education to be relevant to students here in Surry County and beyond. We still have budget challenges but this funding goes a long way to support all students in learning STEM skills to equip them for highly skilled and technical jobs.”