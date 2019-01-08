Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed under a $60,000 secured bond on a felony assault charge, according to city police department reports. William Aaron Joshua Tinsley, 23, of 812 W. Lebanon St., was arrested at that address Thursday after an investigation of the alleged incident, for which no details were listed.

Tinsley is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 28.

• James Kenneth Carter, 50, of 300 Sandy Level, was arrested Saturday on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, a felony. Carter was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at a location in the area of West Virginia Street and Desota Lane. He was found to have been entered as a wanted person in a national crime database, with a warrant issued for his arrest by Surry County authorities on Dec. 22 for allegedly failing to change his address as a known sex offender.

Carter was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 23 appearance in District Court.

• Cody Levi Dalton, 25, of Fountain Valley, California, was arrested on multiple violations after being encountered during the investigation of a civil disturbance at Northern Hospital of Surry County on Dec. 27. A charge of injury to personal property was filed against Dalton at that time and he also was the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court.

One had been issued in Stokes County on Dec. 6 and the other on Nov. 29 with no jurisdiction listed. Dalton was held in the local jail and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Tiffany Ann Potts, 22, of 204 Abner Lane, was served with an outstanding warrant on a charge of conspiracy to commit felony larceny on Dec. 23 after she was encountered by police at Quality Inn in reference to a 911 hang-up call. The warrant on the conspiracy charge had been filed on Dec. 13 with no other details listed.

Potts was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Jan. 30.

• Ronald Charles Cathey, 35, of 312 Woodcreek Drive, No. 2, was taken into custody on Dec. 22 on a larceny charge that had been issued the day before and a Dec. 5 order for arrest for failing to appear in court. Cathey was encountered during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at Chili’s Grill & Bar on Rockford Street and found to be wanted.

He was jailed under an $8,000 secured bond and is to appear in District Court on Jan. 22.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen on Dec. 21, a 2010 Kia Forte owned by Thomas Jefferson Napier, an elderly resident of Surry Manor Lane in Dobson. The car was taken that day from a home on Granite Road by a known individual without permission who did not return it, police records state.