Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• Sarah Elizabeth Shew, Pilot Mountain, was arrested on Dec. 12 on the basis of Stokes County warrants from Dec. 3. Secured bail was set at $2,000.

According to court dockets, she has a Jan. 16 court appearance in Danbury for felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, driving while license revoked, and giving fictitious information to an officer.

On Jan. 29 she is back in Danbury for another charge of driving while license revoked as well as failure to wear a seat belt and failure to have a minor in a seat belt.

On Feb. 26 in Dobson she faces charges of communicating threats and resisting an officer.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 12 covers an investigation of domestic calls for service involving screaming and throwing a Christmas tree.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 12 covers an investigation of domestic calls for service involving arguing.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 13 covers an investigation of breaking and entering, forcible entry by breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Felony larceny involving $200 worth of hand and power tools is alleged.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 13 covers an investigation of misdemeanor breaking into a coin and currency machine and damage to the machine by using a torch to cut off a security lock and taking U.S. coins valued at $600. Damage to the machine was estimated at $200.

• Joey Lee Goad was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with one count of passing a worthless check.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Dec. 16 details a collision between Robert Wayne Jessup, Pilot Mountain, driving a 2007 Buick, and a parked 2007 Honda owned by Tina Cole McGee.

• A citation was issued to Alvin Junior Hunter, Winston-Salem, on Dec. 16, charging him with operating a motor vehicle while not licensed as a driver.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 18 covers an investigation of breaking and entering by pulling on the back door to gain entry.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Dec. 18 details a collision between Taylor Nicole Fulp, Pilot Mountain, driving a 2012 Nissan owned by Allen Michael Lamb, Pilot Mountain, and a deer.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 19 covers an investigation of theft of a motor vehicle by taking car without permission. The white Nissan Murano SUV was valued at $7,000.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Dec. 20 details a collision between Ellen Catherine Johnson, Pilot Mountain, driving a 2018 Nissan, and Trevor Watson Mabe, King, driving a 2013 Hyundai.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Dec. 21 details a collision between a parked Subaru owned by Susan Firth Cooper, Pilot Mountain, and a hit-and-run driver.

• A citation was issued to Sophia Danielle Shelton, Mount Airy, charging her with operating a vehicle while license was revoked.

• A citation was issued to Henry Soriano, Pinnacle, charging him with operating a vehicle while displaying an expired registration plate.

• A citation was issued to Jackie Dwayne Duncan, Belews Creek, on Dec. 22, charging him with operating a vehicle at a speed of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, operating the vehicle carelessly and heedlessly in willful and wanton disregard of the rights and safety of others, and operating a vehicle without having a current inspection or liability insurance.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 22 covers an investigation of stolen registration plate by taking a registration plate off of a vehicle. The plate was valued at $40.

• A citation was issued to Garrett Tyler Knott, Mount Airy, on Dec. 23, charging him with operating a motor vehicle at a speed of 51 mph in a 35 mph zone, operating a motor vehicle while license was revoked, and giving a false name (Gregory Allen Knot) to an officer in uniform.

• A citation was issued to Amanda Leigh Stager, Mount Airy, on Dec. 23, charging her with operating a motor vehicle without keeping the vehicle on the right-hand side of the road, and making a movement that could not be made safely and causing a crash resulting in property damage or personal injury.