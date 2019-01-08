Books to make reading fun

Submitted photo Scenic Subaru principal owner Justin Gough, center, is surrounded by teachers and students at Franklin Elementary School, where he and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, through the Subaru Loves Learning program, delivered a number of books to the school. -

How does one make more than 500 kids and more than 30 teachers excited about reading? Simple — hand deliver new books that are about interesting topics such as stinky trash and amazing animals. That is what Scenic Subaru principal owner Justin Gough recently did at Franklin Elementary School.

For the past four years Subaru has partnered with the American Association for the Advancement of Science through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative to donate more than 187,000 science books to schools across the country. The books are the winners and finalists of the Excellence in Science Books Prize.

Each first- through fifth-grade classroom received a set of six books worth about $100. All other classrooms also received new science books.