Four busted in Dobson drug raid

DOBSON — A drug raid in late December resulted in several felony charges being filed against a mother, her son and two others.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, which only recently released the arrest reports, stated that it conducted a joint investigation with the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations that led to the execution of a search warrant at 119 Blanton Lane in Dobson on Thursday, Dec. 20.

That address is just off Turkey Ford Road about a quarter of a mile east of the U.S. 52 interchange.

“Investigators were able to locate several individuals in possession of controlled substances, ranging from methamphetamine to controlled prescription medication after the search warrant was executed,” said Sheriff Steve Hiatt.

During the search, deputies from the Surry County Animal Control Division gave assistance.

While searching the residence, the sheriff’s office said that detectives located meth, diazepam (commonly known by the brand name Valium), marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $500 in U.S. currency.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in Surry County District Court on Feb. 20.

• Bree Nichole Hayden, 40, of 119 Blanton Lane, Dobson, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, one count of felony conspiracy to sell meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (diazepam), one count of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (marijuana) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She received a $50,000 secured bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Bree Hayden was convicted on May 2 in a Virginia court of three felonies: larceny, assault and violation of drug laws. She was given five years of probation in an interstate compact with the two states.

In July 2017 she was featured in The MountAiry News’ weekly Most Wanted listing. The sheriff’s office said it had warrants to serve on her for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver psilocybin mushrooms, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth.

• Bree’s son, Donnie Lee Hayden Jr., 25, of 12-A Arrington Hills, Jonesville, also was arrested. He was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to sell meth, one felony count of possession of meth and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donnie received a $10,000 secured bond.

Hayden Jr. has had several convictions since turning 18.

His first came in February 2012 for felony breaking and entering, two counts of wanton injury to real property, larceny of firearms, possession of stolen goods, simple assault and resisting an officer.

A week later he was arrested and later convicted of violation of a restraining order. In June 2012 he committed a couple of break-ins and was caught. On a separate date he was caught with stolen goods. For the breaking and entering charges he was convicted and served a month and a half in prison, which overlapped with his conviction in the stolen goods case that also gave him a month and a half in prison in addition to time served.

In October 2013 he was convicted of felony larceny of firearms and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He originally received a suspended sentence, but it was later activated (by a July 2014 conviction for violating a restraining order) and he spent from Aug. 4, 2014, to Aug. 10, 2015, serving time for these crimes.

• Tracy “Biscuit” Wayne Worrell, 37, also of 119 Blanton Lane, Dobson, was arrested as well and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony selling meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (diazepam), one count of possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (marijuana) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Worrell received a $100,000 secured bond.

According to the court docket, Worrell has a Jan. 14 appearance to face charges of four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felony possession of stolen firearms, felony possession of cocaine, and two counts of driving while license revoked.

• Kaili Marie Phillips, 18, of 104 South Arlington Ave, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips received a $20,000 secured bond.

According to court dockets, she also faces charges in Yadkin County of felony possession of meth and simple possession of a Schedule II drug.

“The great working relationship between the multiple law enforcement agencies is helping to combat drug use within Surry County,” said the sheriff.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

