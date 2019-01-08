The East Surry JROTC recently spent some time at Pilot Mountain Outreach helping to organize and restock materials there. - East Surry JROTC Cadets Carmella Aguilar, left, and Natalie Nagel pack up food at the Pilot Mountain Outreach. -

The JROTC program at East Surry High School took 25 freshman cadets to the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center recently to assist with organizing and rotating stock there.

The JROTC at East Surry has been volunteering at Pilot Mountain Outreach since the 2013-2014 school year. The annual field trip serves as a service learning project for the cadets and also becomes a part of their graduation portfolios.

“We depend on volunteers for the Thrift Shop and the Food Pantry; this includes the East Surry Army JROTC,” said Jimmy Caparolie, a founder of the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center. “As young, strong people, they are able to help us with many tasks that are challenging to our regular volunteers, most of whom are older and physically less able.

“The East Surry JROTC is professional, well-mannered, efficient, and eager to satisfy whatever needs we have. 1st Sgt. Montgomery ensures they perform to a high standard,” Caparolie said.

“The Pilot Mountain Outreach Food Pantry had assisted 80 families each month with food as of the end of 2018, and in the past 10 years, nearly 40,000 people have been helped. The Thrift Shop offers low-cost clothing, household goods, and other items to families in need,” shared founders Jimmy and Karen Caparolie.

“I am proud of our cadets for volunteering at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center,” said 1st Sgt. Ronald Montgomery. “Mr. and Mrs. Caparolie are always very appreciative, and it is beneficial for cadets to see that their service is benefiting our community and those in need.”

For more information about the JROTC program at East Surry High School, contact Montgomery at 336-368-2251.

