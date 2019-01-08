City urged to provide parking at Spencer’s

Tom Joyce | The News This fence surrounding a parking lot at the former Spencer's property in downtown Mount Airy could soon be removed and other improvements made to accommodate a proposed events center. - Tom Joyce | The News Local businessman Gene Rees makes the case for parking facilities to Commissioner Shirley Brinkley, as Jessica Cockerham, who seeks to operate an events center on property owned by Rees, watches. -

Up to now most of the effort devoted to redeveloping the former Spencer’s industrial property in downtown Mount Airy has involved recruiting new entities to the site, with less emphasis on parking space required for those.

But that basic infrastructure need of businesses and other facilities has come to the forefront in recent discussions surrounding an effort to develop an events center. It is planned on property acquired by downtown businessman Gene Rees in the Spencer’s complex, where the bulk of the old textile buildings are owned by the city government.

Rees says he intends to invest just under $1 million to develop the events center near the corner of Willow and Franklin streets, which is to be operated by Jessica Cockerham. Their plans call for it to be completed later this year, offering space for various conferences and other gatherings, seating up to 300 people.

The only problem is, where are they going to park, and it is necessary to provide spaces right at “the front door,” as one city official wondered?

Those issues were discussed during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, when Rees and Cockerham asked that the municipality make a long-term commitment to provide “convenient parking” for the events center.

This sparked a debate, surrounding concerns by Commissioner Jim Armbrister in particular, about where the city’s responsibilities begin and end regarding parking for private business.

“Why would you not acquire enough land for parking for your own facility?” Armbrister asked Rees at one point.

Armbrister also questioned why, when selling parcels on the Spencer’s site to new users, officials haven’t included additional property to accommodate parking paid for by the buyers rather than city government. The commissioner said he is concerned about saving money.

Rees indicated that the numerous buildings on the Spencer’s site are jammed together and present a landlocked situation, and the city holds the property surrounding his parcel eyed for the events center.

It doesn’t make sense to buy a building only to tear it down for parking, said Rees, who also mentioned that public parking availability has been common in the downtown area. “It’s a bit unusual for private businesses to have their own parking.”

But Rees acknowledged that “I don’t know where the parking will be on the Spencer’s site,” with discussion at the meeting suggesting that no one envisioned a 300-seat events center there.

Rees wants to complete construction on the center later this year, saying the space he owns either will be used for that purpose or storage if no plan for parking is forged.

He believes a successful resolution is ultimately in store for the Spencer’s redevelopment — despite the recent withdrawal of a proposed Barter Theatre expansion and hotel — and parking must be addressed.

“What happens with that property will have a generational effect on our town.”

Fenced-in lot targeted

Based on the meeting discussion, about 75 spaces are needed for the events center, using a ratio of four people per car and the 300 persons potentially using that facility.

Cockerham said the hope is that the center can utilize an old Spencer’s parking lot along Franklin Street which is now barricaded and has grass growing through the cracked pavement in some places.

This does not mean asking the city to repave the lot, Cockerham explained, but striping it to designate parking spaces and removing the fencing.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley said lighting also will be needed for the lot to be secure. “It’s not just a matter of taking the fence down,” Brinkley said.

The parking lot in question also would be available for use by other nearby businesses and during special events such as the Autumn Leaves Festival. Brinkley asked why an existing municipal parking lot on Franklin Street located behind buildings on North Main couldn’t be used for the events center.

Cockerham replied that it accommodates a number of businesses, including two craft brewery operations on nearby Market Street.

The board subsequently voted 3-1 (with Commissioner Jon Cawley absent) to have city staff members obtain cost figures for the basic tasks cited for the now-fenced-in lot which they can consider approving at an upcoming meeting.

However, at least a 4-1 “super-majority” decision was required due to an earlier move by the board, in late summer, to mandate that result for every Spencer’s-related action.

Armbrister, who cast the dissenting vote Thursday, later changed it for a final outcome of 4-0.

Too lazy to walk?

Armbrister later said he was hoping the parking needs of the events center could be met without the expense of the lighting and other work, and asked if there were no spaces within reasonable walking distance of that location.

The discussion revealed that there are other lots in the area, including on Virginia and North Renfro streets, but those would require a bit of a trek.

“I don’t think I want to go to an event and have to walk halfway across town,” city Planning Director Andy Goodall said.

But Commissioner Brinkley implied that a laziness gene afflicting modern society could be at play.

“We are trying to be the city of good health with our greenways,” she said of a constant emphasis locally on fitness opportunities.

“It doesn’t hurt people to walk,” Brinkley added.

“I know everybody likes to drive right up to the front door.”

By Tom Joyce

