Properties searched for missing woman

By Jeff Linville - jlinville@mtairynews.com
Recent attention on some missing persons cases may have shaken out new information.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies conducted a day-long search in Sheltontown for a Virginia woman who possibly went missing while in Surry County.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the search “was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Sarah Hill. Ms. Hill was originally reported missing out of Patrick County, Virginia.”

The sheriff’s office said that the Patrick County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation pitched in Friday with three different properties on King Park Circle.

That is at the south end of Blue Hollow Road near Westfield Road in the Sheltontown community.

This falls in line with the last phone call that Hill had with her older sister, April Cain.

Cain told The Mount Airy News that she was working third shift in the ICU at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin when Hill called around 1:30 a.m. on June 6.

Hill told Cain, the sister recalled, that she needed a ride because she was on foot on Blue Hollow Road, not providing any other details except that “my phone’s going to die.”

The day after she last spoke with her sister, Cain tried to reach Hill on her cell phone, leaving voice-mails and messaging her.

According to Sheriff Steve Hiatt, numerous investigators from the three agencies took part in the investigation and search on Friday.

Hiatt commended everyone involved in the search because they had to brave the elements of a steady rain all day and into the night as well as deal with muddy, slick terrain.

The sheriff also mentioned that he appreciated the assistance from John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, and his squad.

“Specialized canines were brought in to assist with the search, and heavy equipment was used to move dirt and terrain,” stated the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not say what, if any, evidence may have been gathered at the locations Friday.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time. Little to no additional information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation,” the department issued in a statement.

If anyone has any information regarding Sarah Hill’s missing person investigation, which is out of Patrick County, they are strongly encouraged to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office or the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Ashley Hill is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair that has been long in the past but was short when she went missing. She has pierced ears, a scorpion tattoo around her belly button, a rose tattoo on the inside of the left thigh and a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.

A missing-person poster for Sarah Hill is being circulated on social media in an attempt to generate new tips in the case.
