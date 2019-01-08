Escaped prisoner arrested in Cana

Dalton - Haynes -

One of the two prisoners from Carroll County, Virginia, who escaped a work detail in Giles County over the weekend has been arrested.

According to Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner, John Kenneth Haynes, 45, of Cana, Virginia, was arrested late Monday at a residence off of Esau Ayers Road in Cana. The second escaped prisoner, Ronald Eugene Dalton II, of Dugspur, Virginia, was still on the loose at the time Haynes’ arrest was reported.

The two are accused of escaping custody from a work detail in the 300 block of Thomas Drive in Pearisburg, where the two allegedly stole a car and fled the work detail.

“We received some information (Monday) morning for a place to look and we got enough people to go and look and search and we found him (Haynes) at the second place we went to. He came without incident,” Gardner said. “We searched another residence for Dalton and did not find him there. We still have folks searching at the moment.”

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has joined the U.S. Marshal’s Service and other law enforcement agencies in the search for Haynes and Dalton.

“Dalton is a 36-year-old white male from Dugspur,” Giles County authorities said in a press release. “He is approximately 6-2 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.” According to the authorities, Dalton was last seen wearing “Carhartt style work overalls and (a) Carhartt style coat.”

The search for the two has involved both Giles County and Carroll County authorities, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and other agencies. The search picked up steam when officials found the stolen vehicle abandoned on Orchard View Drive in Patrick County, just a short distance outside of Carroll County, on Sunday, a day after the escape.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Dalton are asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 or their local law enforcement agency,” Sheriff Gardner said.

Dalton was originally arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamines in Carroll County related to his August 21 arrest on charges of charged with the manufacture of methamphetamines and possession with intent to distribute 227 grams or more of methamphetamines.

Dalton https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RD1-1.jpg Dalton Haynes https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RD2-1.jpg Haynes

Search continues for second fugitive