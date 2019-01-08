Shepherd’s House to host 5th tailgate

News file photo Guests filled Cross Creek's ballroom for 2016's Shepherd's House tailgate party. - Submitted photo Shepherd's House board members Cathy Eckenrod, Traci George and Loida Peterson are shown at a previous year's event. - News file photo Guests frolic at the Shepherd's House tailgate party in 2016. -

At The Shepherd’s House’s tailgate fundraiser in February, organizers will be demonstrating for the fifth year in a row that monkey suits and gowns are not necessary to raise a lot of cash for a good cause.

“We’re pushing for a goal of $100,000,” said executive director Mary Boyles, of the event better known for team jerseys and jeans than ermine and pearls.

The fundraiser, held on the day before the Super Bowl, is slated for Saturday, Feb. 2, at Cross Creek Country Club at 6 p.m. and will include a $10,000 draw-down and live entertainment. All proceeds from the event go directly toward supporting the operations at the homeless shelter.

Boyles said the event has raised about $80,000 in each of the past two years — with more than 340 people in attendance in 2018, and she feels confident the larger goal can be reached.

“Traci George and I send out the first letters before Christmas, and then we hit the ground running at the beginning of the new year,” said Boyles. “Traci has been doing this thing as long as I’ve been here, and she has perfected it. You have to have good board members to pull off something like this, and we have them.”

Boyles noted that $30,000 in sponsorship had been received by Christmas, but “there is still a lot of work to do.”

Individuals, organizations and businesses are all invited to become sponsors. Signature sponsorship includes 10 dinner tickets and 10 draw down tickets and costs $5,000; Super Bowl Champs sponsorship includes 10 dinner tickets and five draw down tickets at $2,500; a Touchdown sponsorship includes five draw down tickets and costs $1,000; a Field Goal sponsorship includes three draw down tickets at $600; and an Extra Point sponsorship includes one draw down ticket for $400.

The Shepherd’s House tailgate fundraiser is unique not only in its relaxed dress code, but in the relatively affordable price of tickets to the event. Tickets to attend the dinner and enjoy the tailgate party’s entertainment are $30 per person. An additional $100 buys a person a shot at the $10,000 draw-down prize for which it is not necessary to be present to win.

New for 2019, the evening’s auction will be online through Rogers Realty. Boyles urges people to go to the Rogers Realty website (www.rogersauctiongroup.com) and download the auction app.

Blanton Youell of B-Dazzle Productions will be providing the entertainment at this year’s event.

The Shepherd’s House has provided shelter to 227 individuals to date, as of the end of November, in 2018 alone, according to Boyles.

“None of this is possible without community involvement and support. However, through November, the shelter has had to turn away 410 people, due to lack of space. Since the doors opened in 2003 the Shepherds House has served over 2,200 people, provided over 60,000 nights of shelter and provided over 180,000 meals.

“As we are going into our 16th year of serving those less fortunate, it will be a year of hopes and dreams.”

Final plans for the expansion of the Shepherds House will be unveiled.

“This year we will be breaking ground on our new facility and implementing new programs to better serve our clients,” said Boyles, estimating the ground-breaking would happen in the fall of 2019.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the event or the operations of the Shepherd’s House contact Boyles at 336-786-1420. Additionally, monetary and other donations to the shelter can be mailed to P.O. Box, 1722, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or dropped off at the shelter’s location at 227 Rockford Street.

By Bill Colvard

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

