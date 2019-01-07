Fire leads to injuries, lost pets

By Tom Joyce - tjoyce@mtairynews.com
City firemen fight through smoke to battle the blaze at a residence on the corner of Cadet Lane and Lovill Circle.

A weekend fire that gutted a Mount Airy residence caused burn and possible smoke-inhalation injuries to the occupant, whose cats also were missing afterward.

The blaze occurred at an address initially reported as 135 Lovill Circle, but later determined to be on Cadet Lane at the corner of that street and Lovill Circle, located just off the upper end of West Lebanon Street toward U.S. 52.

Mount Airy Fire Department members received the alarm shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday and responded with three engines and two support vehicles. Fifteen firefighters were on the scene altogether.

They were able to get the blaze under control within 25 minutes at the structure, a mobile home owned by Dean Bray that had been built onto, according to city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter.

However, the lone occupant of the residence, Bobby Phillips, suffered minor burns to the hands and also had blackness around his airways from the heavy smoke emanating from the structure. “He had some indications of smoke inhalation,” Poindexter explained Monday.

The Surry County Emergency Medical Service transported Phillips to Northern Hospital of Surry County. “I think he was released later that day,” the fire chief said. There was no updated information on the victim’s injuries, including whether he actually did suffer smoke inhalation.

A neighbor advised personnel on the scene that Phillips had cats, but none could be found in the aftermath of the fire. Poindexter said there were no signs that any of the pets had perished in the blaze. “So it’s a good thing they all got out,” he added.

The fire began near the front porch area of the home.

“It was an accidental fire,” Poindexter said. “We really don’t have a specific cause, but we do think it was accidental.”

In addition to the Mount Airy Fire Department and Surry County EMS, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad responded to the incident along with the city police department.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

