Search on for two Virginia escapees

A Cana, Virginia man is among two prison escapees being sought by Carroll County, Virginia authorities as well as by the U.S. Marshall’s office and the Giles County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.

John Kenneth Haynes, from Cana, and Ronald Eugene Dalton II, of Dugspur, Virginia, allegedly escaped from a work detail in Pearisburg, Virginia, according to authorities there. The pair is accused of fleeing the work detail after stealing a vehicle, which has since been recovered in Patrick County.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, the two inmates escaped custody from a work detail in the 300 block of Thomas Drive in Pearisburg by allegedly stealing the car and driving away.

“Haynes is a 45-year-old white male from Cana. He is approximately 6-0 tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Haynes also has a prosthetic leg,” the Giles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. “Dalton is a 36-year-old white male from Dugspur. He is approximately 6-2 and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Both were last seen wearing Carhartt style work overalls and Carhartt style coats. Haynes and Dalton are currently wanted for grand larceny and escape.”

Anyone who comes into contact with Haynes or Dalton is advised to use caution and contact 9-1-1.

Carroll County Sheriff J.B. Gardner said Sunday the stolen car was found abandoned on Orchard View Drive in Patrick County, just a short distance outside of Carroll County.

“We are still searching all of the areas and people they have been known to hang out with in the past. Law enforcement from several agencies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service are still searching the area where the car was located,” Gardner said. “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnny Haynes or Ronald Dalton are asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146 or their local law enforcement agency.”

