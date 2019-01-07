Details emerge in missing-boy case

More information has been released about a weekend incident involving a Mount Airy youth who went missing and initially was the subject of an Amber Alert that proved to be erroneous.

“Basically, the biggest confusion that I can tell you was from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Sgt. Brad Quesinberry of the Mount Airy Police Department said Monday of the case involving Anthony Manuel Diaz, 12.

“There was some confusion there when they put out the Amber Alert for the abduction,” the city detective added regarding an alert system for victims of kidnapping or similar acts.

“It was just a missing person,” Quesinberry said of the actual status of the situation occurring on Sunday, which led to the Amber Alert being cancelled and the focus shifting to a search for the youth.

“He basically ran away from his home,” the city detective said.

Diaz, who lives on Willow Street, went missing about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities initially had to proceed as if the boy, a student at J.J. Jones Intermediate School, was abducted and possibly being held by someone. “You’ve got to keep every avenue open — that’s the biggest thing,” Quesinberry said of such cases.

Although it later was revealed not to be an Amber Alert case, the fact the youth was missing still triggered a communitywide search that included a helicopter from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

“We had the Surry County EMS, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad, the Mount Airy Fire Department, we had the Highway Patrol, even school personnel helped,” Police Chief Dale Watson said. “The whole community.”

“Teachers, principals, other parents, neighbors — just concerned citizens,” Quesinberry said of others involved. “Oh gosh, we used every available resource we had.”

The missing youth was located about 4:30 p.m. Sunday a couple of streets away from Willow.

“A citizen actually found him over behind Subway on West Pine Street,” the city detective said of the boy, who was unharmed but crying.

“Somebody heard the crying and they alerted us,” Chief Watson said.

The fact that confusion surrounded the case did not obscure the tremendous response from concerned citizens and public safety agencies in the search, both police spokesmen say.

“The community was the biggest resource we had,” Quesinberry agreed.

“I think that really speaks volumes for our community,” said the police chief.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

