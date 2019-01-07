Ingalls to hold storytelling workshop

Ingalls -

Actress, writer, director and master storyteller Terri Ingalls of Surry County will be hosting a Storytelling Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 19 from at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia.

The focus of the workshop is how adults communicate through stories.

“They use stories to heal, to teach, to encourage, to persuade, and to admonish,” the center said in announcing the workshop. “Whether it be in a workplace setting, for a non-profit organization, with families, or in churches, people all use stories to communicate with others.”

Participants will learn more about how to use their stories to not only define themselves, but also to better connect with audiences – whether it be co-workers, constituents, congregants, friends or families. This workshop will provide the skills, the comfort, and the confidence to share stories in all aspects of life.

“Whether we share stories around the dinner table, at family gatherings, at conferences, in meetings – wherever, there are numerous ways this workshop can benefit you in your personal and professional lives,” Ingalls said.

Topics covered will include basic stage presence, vocalization, timing, and connecting with the audience.

Ingalls has diverse background. She has worked as a flight attendant, travel agent, media buyer, theater subscription office manager, and professional actor at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego. She left a 15-year stint as an administrative assistant at the North Carolina School of the Arts to concentrate on writing, and was a 2001 and 2011 recipient of a Regional Artist Project Grant from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem.

She became interested in storytelling and in 2005 helped create the Surry County Storytelling Guild. She has told stories for the Northwest Regional Library system, Ridgecrest Retirement Community, the Cherry Orchard Theatre in Ararat, Virginia, and at Bud Break, an annual wine festival in Surry County.

As part of the North Carolina Arts Council Second Saturday Celebrations, she told stories at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial in Asheville and Horne Creek Living Historical Farm. She also performed original works at a national woman’s conference in Greensboro.

The summer of 2010 Ingalls created a one-woman show titled “Pearl, Your Mother,” which premiered at the Cherry Orchard Theatre. In 2011, she was commissioned by the Gilmer-Smith Foundation to research and tell the life story of Gertrude Smith, creator of the foundation. That 45-minute work premiered at the Gertrude Smith House in Mount Airy in September 2011 at the Preservation NC’s Annual Conference.

The cost for the workshop is $60, and it is slated for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. An inclement make-up day has been set for the following Saturday, Jan. 26, if needed.

To register for the workshop, contact the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181, extension 22.