SCC hosting health sciences open house

Submitted photo Associate Degree Nursing student Jake Phillips demonstrates an IV on a manikin hand during a lab-based class at Surry Community College. SCC will host a Health Sciences Open House on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Richards Building (H-Building) on the Dobson campus for prospective students interested in pursuing studies in medical assisting, nursing and physical therapist assistant programs. -

]Individuals interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field are invited to Surry Community College’s Health Sciences Open House on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Richards Building (H-Building) on the Dobson campus.

Prospective students can learn about job opportunities that can be achieved in the medical assisting, nursing and physical therapist assistant programs. Surry also is now offering a bachelor in nursing along with associate degree nursing, practical nursing and nurse aide career paths.

Students can meet instructors and get help with college application, financial aid and admissions questions. They can also enter a scholarship drawing provided by the Surry Community College Foundation just by attending the event.

“The Health Sciences Open House will provide students, along with their parents, an opportunity to tour the labs and meet faculty,” said Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean – Health Sciences. “Students in Surry and Yadkin counties and from surrounding areas have an incredible academic opportunity right in their backyard through Surry Community College. They can pursue a degree in the healthcare field at their community college and graduate with little to no student debt and land a job quickly. The majority of our students already have a job lined up before even graduating.”

An inclement weather date of Tuesday, Jan. 22 has been established if necessary.

The programs to be highlighted during the Health Sciences Open House include: Medical Assisting, Physical Therapist Assistant and Nursing. The Nursing programs are: Nurse Aide I & II, Practical Nursing, LPN-ADN, Associate Degree Nursing (ADN), LPN-BSN and BSN.

For more information, contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean – Health Sciences, at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu.