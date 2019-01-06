Everything old is new again

Submitted photo | SAC Shelby Coleman appears in her high school production of “All Shook Up” in 2012. - Submitted photo | SAC Surry Arts Council’s Director of Artistic and Educational Programs, Shelby Coleman, teaches a children’s class at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. -

Shelby Coleman is a young director, but she is going back to the early days of both rock and roll and English-language drama for her Andy Griffith Playhouse directing debut.

That first effort, the aptly titled “All Shook Up,” is a retelling of Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night,” with the addition of a playlist of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits. The show is slated for March 23, 24 and 25 at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Auditions are Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coleman says The Bard and The King, seemingly disparate elements, marry surprisingly well.

“It’s set in the ’50s, people keep falling in love with the wrong person, and there are three weddings at the end,” said Coleman, completely unconcerned that a 400-year-old story required any spoiler alerts.

Along with the title song, “All Shook Up,” the show will feature a laundry list of The King’s greatest hits, including “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Hound Dog.”

“Everybody knows and loves those songs,” said Coleman. “Even kids.”

Coleman said the songs are mostly sung with their original lyrics, and it is surprising how well they fit in with Shakespeare’s story of mistaken identity and falling in and out of love with an inappropriate person, themes that turned up quite often in Elvis Presley movies of the ’50s and ’60s.

“Sometimes they’re sung as duets, and we will make use of background singers, but the words are the same,” said Coleman.

As an example, Coleman said the show opens with a roustabout sort of character finding himself in jail, presenting a perfect excuse for a rendition of “Jailhouse Rock.”

No Shakespearean comedy would be complete without a little gender-bending costumery, and “All Shook Up” delivers on that score with the young heroine Natalie dressing up like a boy.

“It’s almost farcical in the way that it’s done,” said Coleman. “She puts on a big leather jacket and pulls a hat over her hair. It’s a little crazy, but she thinks it works. It’s supposed to be funny, and it is.”

Coleman has experience with the show, having acted in it in high school. She performed in the production her senior year in 2012, and is happy to be revisiting it as a director.

“It will be nice to have adults in the adult roles,” she said, noting that in her high school performance all the performers were the same age.

The Andy Griffith Playhouse production will be different with a cast ranging in age from small children to adults. Coleman is reworking one of the big dance numbers, “The Devil in Disguise,” to include a chorus of angels and devils played by children as a way to bring kids into the show.

Although many experienced directors strive to avoid, Coleman simply says, “I’m going to go big.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Coleman is equally unworried about directing performers who might be twice her age, and perhaps then some.

“It’s about finding a balance: a balance between being the director and having a friendship. I already have some sort of relationship with a lot of people who will be auditioning. And my style is pretty laid-back. I like to let my actors make their own decisions. I’m there to facilitate the process.”

Coleman’s degree from Coleman State University in Morehead, Kentucky, is in theater, dance and business. She directed plays in college and in community theater in Kentucky, but this will be her first time to helm a production at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

She has been using her dance background to inject more dance into performances at the playhouse since coming to Mount Airy a little more than a year ago. She teaches regular classes for children, and has choreographed shows.

But she will not be asking her performers to show their dance skills at their audition.

“Dance week will be the very first thing we do, so we will have the whole rehearsal period to work on it,” she said. “I will throw the hardest possible version of what I want out the first day, and we can back down from that later if we have to.”

But she said she has never had to do that here.

“Everyone is so willing to work for it. We have enough people here who aren’t afraid to go for it, to work hard and gain confidence. Some of them are inexperienced, but I can work around that.”

“All Shook Up” has ten main roles and numerous supporting roles. Including choruses, Coleman is looking to have a cast of up to 40 people.

She is going big.

Auditions for “All Shook Up” will be Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 8 and 9, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. The front will be open. Prospective performers should be prepared to cold read and sing an Elvis Presley song. An accompanist will be on hand. Dancing will not be a part of the audition process. Email shelby@surryarts.org if interested in participating as a crew member or in other non-performing roles.

Shelby Coleman appears in her high school production of "All Shook Up" in 2012.

Surry Arts Council's Director of Artistic and Educational Programs, Shelby Coleman, teaches a children's class at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

