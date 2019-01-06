Most Wanted

Levesque - Ross - Fosner -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Cindy Lee Ross, age 31, a white female wanted on probation violations and who is on probation for driving while impaired, use/possess drug paraphernalia and reckless driving;

• Russell Wayne Levesque, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Autumn Marie Hawks, 21, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny;

• Michael Dean Martin, 35, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny and possess stolen goods.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

*****

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Amanda Hazelwood Fosner, a white female, 38, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and for failure to appear on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

• James Kenneth Carter, a black male, 50, who is wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender;

• Jenny Elizabeth Cass, a white female, 34, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods;

• Justin Glenn Wright, a white male, 30, who is wanted on charges of felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.