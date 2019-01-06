Thai village reaches out to Mount Airy

An exhibit promoting the culture of Thailand is on display during a reunion of Original Siamese Twins descendants held in Mount Airy. -

Mount Airy officials deal mostly with matters within the city limits — but could soon be turning their attention to a bit of business involving a place about 9,000 miles away.

“Mayberry” would seem to have nothing in common with the province of Samut Songkhram in the Kingdom of Thailand, formerly Siam — until one is reminded that the latter produced Eng and Chang Bunker.

The Bunkers, aka the Original Siamese Twins, journeyed from their homeland in the early 1800s and after touring with P.T. Barnum’s circus lived out their later years in the Mount Airy area.

This common denominator has led to a growing relationship between officials of the two countries, including a presence by representatives of the Royal Thai Embassy at annual reunions of twins descendants held here.

More recently, Samut Songkhram officially has agreed to establish a sister city relationship with Mount Airy.

This was disclosed in a letter from Sukanda Vorachetbancha, the governor of that province, to local Mayor David Rowe.

The idea of the two communities coming together in such a way is not new — it first surfaced around 2016 at the urging of Zack Blackmon Jr. of Mount Airy, a great-great-grandson of Eng Bunker.

This led to the city board of commissioners voting 5-0 in March 2016 to move ahead with a plan for Mount Airy to become a sister city with Samut Songkhram.

However, there has been little movement on the plan since, presumably because city officials have been preoccupied with other issues including the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown.

The recent letter from the provincial governor in Thailand has rekindled the subject, with Mayor Rowe announcing its arrival during a commissioners meeting.

In his letter, Gov. Vorachetbancha requested that city leaders consider the adoption of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) prepared by Samut Songkhram to formalize the sister city arrangement.

Among other provisions, it seeks to have Samut Songkhram and Mount Airy “cooperate with each other to promote mutual prosperity,” including sharing information about the Siamese Twins who connect the two. This involves exchanging art and culture between museums or exhibits in the Thai province and this city.

Aside from the historical and cultural aspects, the relationship could be good for business. The memorandum of understanding includes a pledge to promote cooperation and exchanges between the communities’ respective chambers of commerce, tourism departments and government offices on trade, investment and tourism opportunities.

In addition, the memorandum calls for youth exchanges including schools, academic institutions and cultural groups in the two areas.

Maintaining direct, ongoing contacts between Mount Airy and Samut Songkhram is stressed throughout the proposal, such as back-and-forth visits by their officials.

“After having your resolution on agreeing (to) the draft,” Gov. Vorachetbancha wrote Rowe, “we will further continue the process toward the MOU signing, possibly (in) the city of Mount Airy.”

He added that officials in Samut Songkhram look forward to developing the relationship toward future cooperation and promoting deeper cultural understanding between the two cities.

No action has been taken by Mount Airy officials on the memorandum of understanding, which Mayor Rowe said will be discussed at an upcoming city council meeting.

