Flatt Lonesome concert set Jan. 19

International Bluegrass Music Association award-winners Flatt Lonesome will play the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 19, in a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Since their debut in 2011, Flatt Lonesome has built a reputation of stellar picking and heartfelt songs centered around sibling harmony. Their energetic performance has made Flatt Lonesome a hit with both young and old fans, and their respect towards tradition has earned them the praises of such country stalwarts as Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, and Josh Turner.

Kelsi Robertson on mandolin, Buddy Robertson on guitar, and Charli Robertson on fiddle founded Flatt Lonesome in 2011 along with neighbor Dominic Illingworth, who plays bass and longtime friend Michael Stockton on the dobro. Paul Harrigill brought his banjo to the group in early 2012.

In 2013, the group released its debut album and the song “You’ll Get No More of Me” became their first number one hit. Flatt Lonesome released their sophomore album, “Too,” in 2014. It debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Album charts and produced eight charting singles across four major radio charts. They were named IBMA’s Emerging Artist in 2014.

Their third album, “Runaway Train,” was released in 2015. It received Album of the Year from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music Association and the band was named Best Overall Bluegrass Band. In 2017, IBMA awarded Flatt Lonesome with Group of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

In October of 2018, Flatt Lonesome announced that it would be going on an indefinite hiatus after the 2019 bookings. Since their formation, Kelsi and Paul Harrigill married and welcomed their first child; and Buddy Robertson, Charli Robertson, and Dominic Illingworth have all become engaged. With so much going on in their personal lives, the band decided to take time off and enjoy it. Though they have dates booked through September, most of them are festivals. Their show at the Earle is one of only a handful of remaining concerts.

Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $45 and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, by phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street in Mount Airy.