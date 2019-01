Mrs. Edith “Alene” McCraw, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Jan. 04, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dan Hipley officiating. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the McCraw family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.