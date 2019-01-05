Roadmap laid for Spencer’s ‘reset’

Local financial expert Bryan Grote outlines steps Mount Airy officials can take to get the Spencer’s redevelopment back on track after recent setbacks. -

Mount Airy’s plan to forge ahead with the Spencer’s redevelopment after a year of pitfalls has begun with a catchy title: “Mission 2019 — hit reset and get going.”

That was the theme offered during a city council meeting Thursday afternoon by Bryan Grote, a local man who is a recognized financial expert and has been aiding the redevelopment effort on a volunteer basis.

And Grote’s advice regarding the question of “where do we go from here?” includes learning from past mistakes, while also using the experience gained so far to help make the Spencer’s project ultimately successful. Engaging the public more in the redevelopment is one of the next steps recommended by Grote.

“That was what the previous process lacked, frankly,” he said of an effort to bring a Barter Theatre expansion and a four-star hotel containing 90 rooms to the former Spencer’s textile complex downtown, bought by the city government in 2014. Many of the discussions on those facilities were held behind closed doors.

But Mount Airy officials have found themselves picking up the pieces after plans for both collapsed in 2018 due to funding issues.

“It was a large effort and it failed,” Grote said Thursday afternoon of the proposal for the $20 million hotel and $13.5 million, 500-seat theater.

The attempt to land those entities was described as a “moon shot” by Grote, who is associated with the Mercator Advisors financial services firm on North Main Street and has 25 years of experience in governmental finance and infrastructure policy.

“The landscape is different — we’re not talking about a giant moon-shot,” he said of the redevelopment effort going forward. Grote added that this likely will include less-ambitious projects to join a $7.8 million market-rate apartment complex being built on the Spencer’s site — one of the three major components earlier involved which did not fall through last year.

An events center accommodating 300 persons also is planned on another portion of the Spencer’s property owned by local businessman Gene Rees and a culinary school has been proposed elsewhere on that held by the city.

No need to reinvent wheel

Grote pointed out Thursday afternoon how the municipal government spent several hundred thousand dollars trying to make the Barter/hotel facets a reality — while indicating that this should not be viewed as wasted.

The efforts put forth so far can be built on and become a springboard for further redevelopment plans to reuse the old industrial buildings where the manufacture of infant and children’s apparel ceased in 2007.

Along with making the redevelopment “a more public process,” Grote recommends forming a task force of what he called stakeholders to assist the city government in the effort aimed at improving the local economy.

He said this can include representatives of groups such as the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Development Authority and Surry County Economic Development Partnership, among others. There also should be involvement by county government officials, according to Grote.

“The idea is to leverage the existing expertise in the community,” the financial consultant said.

“Job One of the task force is to distill the volume of work so far, and come up with a short list,” he said of identifying facilities that the community wants to target for the Spencer’s redevelopment.

He mentioned possible uses that have surfaced in the past which keep coming up, including some type of hotel; venues offering art, music and entertainment opportunities; and a farmers market.

The public-input process envisioned by Grote would allow the list to be prioritized and a consensus on the community’s preferences.

Grote said a number of studies have been done in recent years to help guide the city’s growth, including the area encompassing the Spencer’s complex. These include the Mount Airy Vision Plan, a West Side Development Master Plan and others.

“A lot of this stuff is already out there,” Grote said of existing studies containing key data that will avoid valuable time being devoted to similar analyses. He also pointed out that this should lessen the cost of involving paid consultants such as the Development Finance Initiative in Chapel Hill, which city officials recently decided to explore.

Grote said another goal should be identifying what Spencer’s parcels the city has left to market apart from projects already eyed, which Commissioner Jim Armbrister agreed would allow city officials to determine “what we’re going to have left.”

Sense of urgency

City officials took no action on any of Grote’s recommendations, but there seemed to be a desire among them for haste with the Spencer’s redevelopment, given deadlines for historic tax credits needed for the effort.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley wanted to know when the steps Grote talked about will “have legs — or go back in the baby buggy?”

“The short answer would be the sooner the better,” Mayor David Rowe replied.

“This board’s going to have to make some decisions and do it quickly,” said Commissioner Steve Yokeley. “(And) when we make decisions, we need to stick with it and not flip-flop.”

“I guess the first thing I would say is what are we going to do tomorrow?” the mayor asked.

Local financial expert Bryan Grote outlines steps Mount Airy officials can take to get the Spencer’s redevelopment back on track after recent setbacks. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Reset-this.jpg Local financial expert Bryan Grote outlines steps Mount Airy officials can take to get the Spencer’s redevelopment back on track after recent setbacks.

Task force, more public input suggested

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.