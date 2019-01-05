Jones crowns spelling bee winners

Submitted photo Fifth grade spelling bee competitors were, top row, from left, Brice Ayers, Abigail Myers, Aaliyah Pruitt, Ryan Easter, and Rowan Bunton; first row, Hilary Haynes, Tommy Simmons, winner Luca Livengood, runner-up Garrett Willard, and Christopher Carlisle. - Submitted photo Those who competed in the third grade spelling bee were, top row, from left, Kaidence Wood, Ki’Aynna Stevenson, Andrea Valadez, Alayna Lewis-Gallaher, Addison Hawks, and Kylie Venable; middle row, Brady Bowman, David Salmeron, Carmello Lemon, and Brayden Jackson; front row, winner Ellie Payne, and runner-up Harper Leathers. - Submitted photo Competitors in the fourth grade spelling bee at Jones Intermediate School included, from left, back row, McKennon Hiatt, Rebekah Freeman, Kaebyn Avara, Diego Barron-Lopez, and Melanie Saucedo; front row, Emmalee Ogle, runner up Madilyn Bartley, winner Katie Draughn, and McKenzie West. -

Jones Intermediate School recently held its annual grade-level spelling bee, crowning champions for the fourth and fifth grade classes.

The bees were held throughout the morning and two spellers were left standing at the microphone to battle it out for the winner and runner-up positions in each of the individual grade levels.

The third grade winner was Ellie Payne and the runner up was Harper Leathers. They went back and forth until they reached the 13th round with Ellie spelling her championship word.

The fourth grade winner was Katie Draughn who correctly spelled the final word in the 21st round. Her challenger, Madilyn Bartley, made the competition intense and came in as runner-up.

The fifth grade bee was the lengthiest competition of the morning with the winner, Luca Livengood, spelling his championship word after a battle of 25 rounds. The runner up for this energetic competition was Garrett Willard.

All six of these students will compete in the district spelling bee scheduled for Feb. 6.