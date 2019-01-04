News to eliminate Saturday publication

Effective tomorrow, Jan. 5, the Mount Airy News will cease publishing a Saturday print edition.

The decision to eliminate the Saturday print edition, moving The Mount Airy News to a five-day-a-week publication schedule, is a business decision that allows the company to avoid a large price increase to customers.

During 2018, paper and aluminum pricing saw multiple increases, resulting in a large increase in materials cost for newspaper production. Eliminating the Saturday paper was a hard decision, but this will result in a stronger newspaper during the rest of the week.

Readers will notice an even better, stronger Sunday edition starting immediately. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 6, readers will see an enhanced comics section, beefed-up local sports coverage, an improved lifestyles section and more local news copy. Those improvements to the Sunday print edition include the addition of a weekly gardening column, as well as an agate page to show sports standings along with professional and college scores.

Breaking news which occurs on Friday and Saturday, along with Friday night sports, will continue to be published online Friday and Saturday, meaning readers will continue to see seven-day-a-week coverage at mtairynews.com

“It indeed was a difficult decision, and our staff is dedicated to making sure the Sunday product has several added features, giving our readers more content than they had with the Saturday and Sunday publications,” Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley said. “We are also looking for ideas from our readers. We’re asking readers to share what they would like to see in our Lifestyles and Sports sections.”

“While we have not made this decision lightly, I’m excited about the opportunities this presents to us,” said editor John Peters. “We have a number of long-time, loyal readers and advertisers, and our goal remains to provide them with the best, most comprehensive local newspaper and local website as possible. I think readers will enjoy the stronger, more local Sunday paper that results.”