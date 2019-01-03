Police reports

• An observation by a Mount Airy officer led to a charge being filed last Saturday in connection with a theft at a local tire business in early December, according to city police department reports. The case stems from a Dec. 6 incident at Mount Airy Tire & Automotive on Carter Street in which an unknown suspect drove up to the business and stole four truck tires.

A 1995 Ford Ranger pickup was suspected to be involved, which was spotted Saturday by Officer R.D. Gunter on East Bluemont Road at Parrish Tire Co. and led to Ronald Dale Ashburn, 59, of 137 Fannie Simmons Road, being charged with larceny. Gunter recognized the vehicle from the previous larceny investigation, noting that the tires from that incident were still in the back of the truck.

Ashburn claimed that the manager of Mount Airy Tire had given him permission to take the property, police records state, which the manager denied when called by Officer Gunter. Ashburn is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 18.

• Randall Jay Blankenship, 57, of 180 Dunaway Lane, Westfield, was charged early Saturday with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance after a traffic stop on South Franklin Road at Summit Drive which was triggered by an equipment violation. Blankenship was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is slated to be in District Court on Jan. 23.

• A man served with a warrant at his residence on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device allegedly kicked the window glass out of a patrol car and resisted arrest by fighting on Dec. 27. This led to Alexander Scott Gullatt, 27, of 118 Korner St., being charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer and two counts of injury to personal property in addition to the monitoring-device offense that had been issued on Dec. 19 through the N.C. Division of Community Corrections.

Along with the glass in the rear passenger area of the Dodge Charger being broken, a support pillar was damaged, with the total estimated at $330. Gullatt was transported to the Surry County Jail, but became unresponsive and then was taken to Northern Hospital of Surry County, police records show. He later was released under a $30,000 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Jan. 30.

• Stacy Hope Combs, 42, of 148 Indian Trail, was charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing Saturday at Walmart, where she allegedly took items valued at $95 which were recovered. Trespassing charges typically are filed in cases where someone returns to a location from which he or she has been banned. The matter is set for the Feb. 6 District Court session.