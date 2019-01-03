Culinary school now on Spencer’s menu

Matthew Dolge, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, explains the proposed culinary program Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. -

A new entrée is being served up for the menu of the Spencer’s redevelopment project in downtown Mount Airy — a culinary school.

Plans for that effort were laid on the table Thursday afternoon during a meeting of the city board of commissioners, which would include training in the culinary arts for local low-income and lower-skilled residents seeking better-paying jobs.

“We do think that’s a good opportunity,” Executive Director Matthew Dolge of the Piedmont Triad Regional Council said in presenting details of a concept originating about a year ago through an initiative involving that group and the federal Appalachian Regional Commission.

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council, based in Kernersville, is an organization made up of local government members in 12 area counties and 62 municipalities, including Mount Airy. The group works together on common economic-development, transportation and other mutual interests.

Meanwhile, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is an economic-development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state and local governments spanning the 13 Appalachian states. It was formed by Congress to bring that disadvantaged region into socioeconomic parity with the rest of the nation.

Dolge said Surry has been identified as one of two area counties affected by the downturn in the coal industry. Although it lacks mining operations, Surry has suffered from the impact on related industries due to coal’s decline, he mentioned.

In response, a $90,000 grant was awarded for a feasibility study to determine ways to improve the local economy.

And one possibility identified as “very feasible,” Dolge said, was the launching of a culinary school.

“Mount Airy schools already has a basic-level culinary program,” he pointed out during Thursday afternoon’s meeting, indicating that a more-spacious area is sought which would allow for other operations besides training.

“My preference has been to look at the Spencer’s site,” said the official of the regional group, which is pursuing the culinary school through its economic-development arm. The former Spencer’s textile-manufacturing complex has been owned since 2014 by the city of Mount Airy, which has sought to redevelop it for new uses with the help of historic mill tax credits.

Plans call for the culinary institute to be operated in conjunction with Surry Community College and local public schools.

Based on information presented Thursday, the culinary facility would include a large kitchen to be used for training and other purposes. The food-services and hospitality instruction would boost the local tourism industry, including supporting restaurants by supplying trained personnel.

“The number of people would be relatively small,” Dolge said of a concept involving about 10 to 15 being enrolled at a time. He envisions a series of five or six rotating classes providing instruction for around 60 students per year.

While the school would be non-profit in nature, the concept includes pursuing revenue-producing opportunities to support its operations, Dolge explained. This might involve bidding on Meals on Wheels contracts, providing food services for local schools and catering.

The culinary school also would be a resource for an events center planned elsewhere on the Spencer’s property to accommodate gatherings of up to 300 people.

Grants proposed

“I think what our goal would be is to not ask the city for any money,” Dolge said in addressing the costs of the project. He mentioned that grants are available to launch such schools, some of which require local matching funds. However, Mount Airy’s share could be satisfied through in-kind measures such as the providing of space for the school.

An area of the sprawling Spencer’s site known as the “knitting plant docks” is eyed for the project, although at this point the exact amount of space needed has not been determined.

Dolge described the area proposed as being toward the rear of the complex, including a second-floor building with a ground level on its front side and containing a loading-dock area.

The cost of upfitting that space for the culinary school and providing equipment would be about $750,000, which Dolge said could be met through grant funding.

Mount Airy officials seemed enthusiastic about the project Thursday afternoon.

“We just look forward to being a partner with you,” Dolge told them.

