Surry Film Festival to debut in April

“This is just the first step in our quest for world domination of the film industry,” quipped Surry Arts Council director Tanya Jones when discussing the inaugural Surry Arts Film Festival.

Jones laughed and explained, “Several students have contacted us asking how they could have their films shown at the Earle (Theatre), and it didn’t seem like a good idea to set a precedent of sharing individual films. We wanted to give everybody an opportunity and set aside a special time for students to exhibit their films and see what other students are doing.”

The result of that decision is the first Surry Arts Film Festival to be held at the Historic Earle Theatre on Tuesday evening, April 9, at 7 p.m. Films submitted by students in grades nine through twelve will be screened, with prizes awarded to winning films.

“The Surry Arts Film Festival is an opportunity for creative students to showcase their original films at an active professional theater,” said Jones in material sent to prospective student filmmakers. “It’s an opportunity to watch multiple films from multiple young directors in one evening at a historic single screen venue. It’s an opportunity for young directors to interact with the audience afterwards with Q&A and conversation. It’s an opportunity for friends, family and the public to see your film on the big screen.”

Jones went on to say that students are already making videos in school and using them in a lot of different ways in the course of their schoolwork.

While putting together guidelines for the film festival, Jones said she chanced upon a family visiting with actress Betty Lynn on her monthly appearances at the Andy Griffith Museum, and happened to strike up a conversation with Michael Gaffney, a film student at North Carolina School of the Arts, and they began to discuss the festival.

Jones asked him if he might be interested in serving as a judge, and he gave her his card, saying he would love to do it.

“We certainly have a lot of talented people locally that we will contact, but involvement with grad students at School of the Arts will be important,” said Jones.

Films must be submitted for consideration by 5 p.m. on March 8. Films must be fully completed at the time of submission, should not exceed 10 minutes in length and must be appropriate for all audiences. DVD or Blu ray is the required format, and eligible filmmakers must be in grades 9-12. The film must have been produced during the 2018-2019 school year. Other submission guidelines and judging criteria can be found at the arts council website, surryarts.org, or on its Facebook page.

Though some kids will have video equipment available to them and some will utilize equipment at their schools, Jones said she is well aware a lot of entries will have been recorded on phones.

“If they get it on a DVD or Blu-Ray, we can play it,” she said, adding that arts council tech expert Ken White has assured her they will look good on the big screen.

City and county schools have been notified of the upcoming festival, and it has just gone up on the arts council’s website.

“We did not want to limit participation to Surry County,” said Jones. “But that is who we are focusing on. We are not marketing it outside the county.”

Jones said that Tyler Matanick has been instrumental in getting the project off the ground, and will be the point person for the film festival going forward.

Filmmakers whose work has been selected for screening will be notified by Friday, March 29. Scoring elements include originality, production value, message and entertainment value. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will be announced at the Earle screening on April 9. The festival event is open to the public. Admission to the event is $1 with applicants admitted free. Awards will be presented in categories including cinematography, editing, visual effects, animation, director, and overall.

“Hopefully, we will have several entries,” said Jones. “We’re going to come up with some prizes. This is so new we haven’t gotten to that yet. There is no fee to enter, unlike most film festivals. We wanted to make it as simple as possible and remove as many barriers as we could. No one should be left out because they couldn’t come up with the cash to enter.”

“We’ll see what happens,” was Jones statement regarding the idea that the festival could grow or expand to include a more diverse age range of filmmakers.

For further information, see surryarts.org or email Tyler Matanick at tyler@surryarts.org

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

