Board to discuss Spencer’s ‘prospects’

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners’ first meeting of the new year today will include revisiting an old familiar topic: the Spencer’s redevelopment.

A project that consumed much of city officials’ time during 2018 is scheduled to pick up where it left off when the board gathers today at 2 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

The agenda for that session shows that council members will conduct two separate discussions, one on short-term prospects for the redevelopment and the other on long-term prospects for the former Spencer’s property now owned by the city government.

Longtime downtown businessman Gene Rees is to lead the one on the short-term outlook, and Bryan Grote the long-range Spencer’s discussion. Grote is associated with Mercator Advisers, a North Main Street consulting firm.

He served with Rees and Barry Schneider on an ad hoc committee during 2018 which assisted city officials on the Spencer’s effort, especially plans for a Barter Theatre expansion on the downtown property once used for textile manufacturing.

“I think the whole thing is to try to help the commissioners with the process,” Rees said Wednesday in summing up what he sees as the primary focus of his and Grote’s involvement in today’s meeting. This apparently will include a recommendation for forming a special task force to aid the redevelopment effort from this point forward.

Rees, who has built condominiums on part of the Spencer’s complex which he acquired in conjunction with that bought by the city, added that one of his concerns relates to another project he is undertaking on his portion.

It involves the planned development of an events center seating 300 people on property along Willow Street which includes a structure known as the Barrel Building. The events center is to be operated by Jessica Cockerham.

“In order for us to invest what I’m planning to invest, we will have to have an indication of where the commissioners are going on their side of the development, particularly with public infrastructure,” Rees said. He explained that this includes municipal parking and demolition aspects.

“I don’t have a request for them,” Rees said of Mount Airy officials. “I’m just trying to get some guidance from them.”

City leaders devoted much of 2018 trying to finalize plans for the Barter Theatre expansion and a four-star hotel/banquet center, which both fell by the wayside in October over funding considerations. On the plus side, another effort to build market-rate apartments at the sprawling Spencer’s site is moving ahead.

During the last meeting of the city council on Dec. 20, Mayor David Rowe urged the commissioners to begin thinking about “what to do with the rest of the property.”

This led to a plan to possibly engage the expertise of the UNC School of Government in Chapel Hill, through its Development Finance Initiative (DFI) program. Local officials have said they want to meet with DFI personnel some time this month to determine how the organization might aid the Spencer’s plans, which would require paying it a fee.

There seems to be at least some support among city board members for relying on home-grown expertise as much as possible, which includes individuals such as Rees and Grote.

“We have people in our community capable of marketing” the Spencer’s property, Commissioner Jim Armbrister said on Dec. 20.

Additional business

Among other agenda items for today’s council meeting are:

• Action regarding a lease agreement between the city of Mount Airy and the Surry Arts Council.

• The consideration of ratifying funding and property-acquisition steps previously taken by the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority.

• A closed session to discuss economic development.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

