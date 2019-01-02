Police reports

• A Mount Airy man was charged with a felony drug violation Tuesday, according to city police department reports. William Aaron Joshua Tinsley, 23, of 812 W. Lebanon St., was encountered by officers during a traffic stop on U.S. 52 at Bluemont Road, resulting in charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia being filed against him.

Tinsley was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 19.

• Also Tuesday, Brennon Lucas McBride, 25, of 338 Granite St., was served with a warrant for a charge of breaking and entering which had been filed earlier that day by Surry County authorities. McBride is free on a $1,000 unsecured bond and is to be in District Court on Jan. 17.

• Multiple packages were stolen by an unknown suspect from a porch at the East Devon Drive residence of Kaye Darlene Taylor on Dec. 21, involving property with a total value of $164. Among the items taken were two sensor gel rugs and a long-sleeve knit jersey.

• Alvin Junior Hunter, 65, of 1359 Oneida St., was served with outstanding criminal summonses for charges of larceny, possession of stolen goods and driving while license revoked/not involving impairment on Dec. 21 after he was encountered as a suspicious person at Westwood Shopping Center. The charges had been filed on July 27 through the Dobson Police Department. Hunter is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 7.

• A break-in occurred on Dec. 20 at a city housing authority residence on Austin Drive, the home of Jenita Renee Hughes, where the forced entry by a known individual resulted in damage of $1,000 to a door casing.

• Meagan Elizabeth Bruner, 30, of 154 Ellis Acres Lane, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property on Dec. 19 at Lowes Foods, where she allegedly took items valued at $20 which were located in her bag and recovered. Bruner is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 6 and has been banned from the store.

• Judy Ann Barnes, 36, of 259 London Lane, was charged with hit and run on Dec. 18 after she allegedly admitted to leaving the scene of a traffic collision, for which other details were not listed. The case is set for the Feb. 11 District Court session.