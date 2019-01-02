Two accidents cause multiple injuries

Rodgers -

Two separate accidents in the county resulted in multiple injuries on New Year’s Eve.

Pilot Mountain

A Siloam man was pinned in his vehicle and sustained multiple injuries on Monday morning.

Dustin Blake Rodgers, 21, of Quaker Church Road, Siloam, was pinned in his 1994 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck for 45 minutes to an hour while emergency services workers worked to free him, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton on Wednesday.

EMS received a call notifying them of the accident on Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain at 6:25 a.m. Monday.

“We transported him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center trauma center with multiple injuries,” said Shelton. “The vehicle left the roadway on the left side, overturned, and the driver was pinned in the vehicle between an embankment and a tree.”

Trooper Terry Bullington, of the NC Highway Patrol, said, “He was only a half-mile from his house. His vehicle went left of center. I don’t know why.”

Bullington said he spoke to Rodgers’ father at the scene, and Rodgers was en route to have breakfast with his father when he ran off the road.

No charges were filed, and no alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident, according to Bullington. Rodgers was wearing his seat belt.

“The road was wet,” added Bullington. “It was raining on and off all morning. It must have started and stopped raining 10 times while I was there. It was pretty nasty.”

“I’m getting better,” Rodgers said from his room at Baptist on Wednesday morning. “My left femur was broken, and they’ve already put a rod in that. They’ve already done a lot of work on me. My right wrist is shattered. I’m getting better, but it will take a long time.”

Rodgers said that he will undergo another surgery on Friday, after which doctors will determine the next steps in his treatment.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise funds for Rodgers’ medical expenses.

Ararat

Later on Monday night, an accident on Ararat-Longhill Road in Ararat caused emergency responders to be dispatched to the scene at 9:51 p.m.

A vehicle ran off the highway, overturned and struck a tree, according to Shelton. Two patients were transported to Northern Hospital of Surry County with non-serious injuries.

Shelton declined to release names of the victims, as they were underage, saying only that the transported patients were a 17-year-old female and a 14-year-old female.

Trooper Zachary West, NC Highway Patrol, investigated the accident, and said the vehicle was a van that allegedly was exceeding safe speed, ran off the road, and went down an embankment.

West said there were seven people in the van at the time of the accident, a driver and six passengers, some of whom were juveniles.

West said airbags did not deploy, and he was unable to determine if seatbelts were being used.

West declined to give any information regarding alcohol or possible charges or any other subject, saying “I don’t want to violate policy and give out information I shouldn’t.”

West said he had not read the policy regarding giving out information regarding persons under 18 years old, so he didn’t know what it was.

“I only want to say, there was a wreck that happened, they went around a curve too fast, and went down an embankment.”

The sheriff’s department was alerted to possible underage drinking by one of the medic units at the scene of the accident, according to Lt. Abraham Doby, Surry County Sheriff’s Department.

Javier Ruiz, 18, was issued a citation charging him with underage consumption of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Charges were deferred for four additional individuals who were referred to a second chance program administered by the Dobson Police Department. Failure to complete the program will result in charges being filed.

