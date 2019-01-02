SCC offers help with seeking a job

Surry Community College will be offering free workshops for unemployed and underemployed workers in January. No advance registration is required.

In Transition will be offered starting today and every Wednesday through May 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Dobson Community Library, 113 South Crutchfield St., Dobson; Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center, 541 West Pine Street, Mount Airy; and Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Career Connections, 1457 N. Bridge St., Elkin. This class is an overview of seeking employment in today’s job market and focuses on topics for job seekers who have lost a long-term job, considering a career change, re-entering the workforce after an absence, or looking for that first job. Learn to use NCWorks to discover types of jobs that interest you along with training opportunities, search and apply for jobs, and create a resume. This workshop includes tips for the application process, interviews and more.

A new Mock Interview Class will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin. Come dressed for an interview and practice answering questions. Gain experience to impress interviewers. Be sure to email your resume to dempseye@surry.edu by Monday, Jan. 14.

#JobSearchTools will be offered Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Learn to use NCWorks Virtual Recruiter and job search features, online job boards, social media and employer websites to your advantage in pursuit of employment. Understand ways to put your social media profiles to work along with the do’s and don’ts of social media. Additionally, discover tips on navigating the online application process and spotting job scams.

Creating an Impressive Resume will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy. Create an impressive resume and cover letter that will get you noticed. Learn resume do’s and don’ts, how to address background and work history issues, and tips specific for navigating the online application process. Receive assistance with creating resumes and cover letters in the NCWorks database.

Dynamic Interview Techniques will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the NCWorks Career Center. Learn the ins and outs of the interview process from preparing beforehand to what you should do after. Gain valuable insight on popular interview questions, what a potential employer cannot ask, what to wear to an interview, and how to address questions related to having a criminal record, age, and other barriers to employment.

Employability Labs will be open for job seekers at three locations. Monday through Thursday, Jan. 2 through May 2, the lab will be open at the NCWorks Career Center in Mount Airy from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesdays, Jan. 2 through May 1, the lab at the Dobson Public Library will be open from noon until 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 15, a lab will be open at the Goodwill Career Connections in Elkin from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Employability specialists will be available in the computer lab to help students register and use NCWorks to create a resume and cover letter as well as apply for jobs.

For information about any of the human resources development workshops, contact Forrest Lineberry at 336-386-3244 or lineberryf@surry.edu.