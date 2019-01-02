Library wants to ease January blahs

Bill Colvard | The News Angela Llewellyn switches out books for the libraries teen book club on a table covered with flyers for the library’s upcoming programs. -

The Mount Airy Public Library is doing its best to alleviate the post-holiday blues and blahs with a full schedule of January events.

“After all the running around during the holidays, January can be a quiet time. We have planned a lot of things for people to do,” said library assistant Angela Llewellyn.

E-book Download Demo Day

“If Santa was good to you and brought you a new Kendle or Nook or other device, we can help you,” said Llewellyn.

The library provides a number of services to allow library cardholders to download books and other media to their devices, and Wednesday, Jan. 2 from 3 until 6 p.m. has been set aside as a time to get people set up to access those services.

You will need a library card and a four-digit pin number which can be assigned to you by going to the library any time, according to Llewellyn. For the Wednesday event, those going should take their device, any necessary passwords, charging cords if needed, and she will help everyone get started.

“There’s an online library at NC Live with lots of books, as well as study guides, reference works and help for homework, and a PBS database with “Nova,” “Newshour,” and a lot of other things. There’s Mango where you can learn languages, car repair manuals and testing materials and practice tests for SAT and PSAT.” added Llewellyn. “I’ll give you a quick tutorial on how it works.”

Choices: Teen Book Club

A teen book club meets at the library the first Thursday of every month at 4 p.m. At each meeting, a book is assigned for the participants to read and discuss the following month. The first meeting of the year will be Jan. 3, and the book to be assigned for the next month is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. It’s a New York Times bestseller and a recipient of the Coretta Scott King Award, among others. The library has multiple copies for checking out.

The group will also discuss movies, music, art, current events, or whatever subjects interest participants.

Young Actor’s Workshops

No experience is necessary for kids ages 7-18 to participate in drama workshops on Tuesdays, Jan. 8 through Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.

“This is a good place for kids to meet other kids who are interested in the same thing they are, to gain confidence in being in front of people, to be silly and not worry about it. They can have some fun,” said Llewellyn. “It’s a creative stretch.”

Llewellyn is almost finished writing a play for the children to work on about Old Man Winter and how upset he is that no one wants him around. So he crawls into the freezer at a supermarket and leaves Jack Frost and the groundhog working overtime in his stead.

Murder Most Fowl

On Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m., the Nonesuch Playmakers are presenting a benefit performance at the library of “Murder Most Fowl.” Proceeds from the $15 tickets will be used to fund library programs in 2019.

“Everything the library provides is free to our patrons, but it is not free for us to do,” said Llewellyn. “We’re hoping people will come out and support us.”

The audience participation comedy-mystery involves the brouhaha erupting after Henry Cabot Henhouse III is stabbed at his own birthday party. The audience will help solve the crime, and will receive dessert, coffee and tea provided by Friends of the Library.

Creative Writing Workshop

“After all the busyness around Christmas, I like to give people something to do in January,” said Llewellyn, “and that’s a good time for a creative writing workshop.”

Two workshops are scheduled, Jan. 15 and Feb. 12, both at 6 p.m. for teens and adults. Llewellyn said she will provide participants with a series of writing prompts and they will take 15 to 20 minutes to write. At the end of the time, they can share with the group if they want to.

“This is for any teen or adult. It doesn’t matter what level you’re at in your interest.”

Giant Scrabble

The library’s multipurpose room will become an enormous Scrabble board on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. in another attempt to cure the January blahs.

“We did this once before, and we had about ten people to play. It was a lot of fun.”

Llewellyn is also reintroducing Tuesday Game Nights. “We had these last year, and it worked in the winter, and then interest faded when warm weather came. Board games are having a resurgence, and a lot of grownups remember them and kids want to play.”

Llewellyn said she has a large selection of board and card games, but invites participants to bring their own if they have a favorite.

“We may have enough interest to start a Dungeons and Dragons group,” said Llewellyn. “If so, we’ll do that.”

She is anticipating mostly board and card games. Not so much digital games or “egg and spoon” games, but if enough people want to race with eggs on spoons, “we’ll do it,” she laughed.

