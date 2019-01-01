City man faces drug, assault charges

McMillian -

A Mount Airy man is spending the holidays in prison after an arrest in Fancy Gap, Virginia, led to drug charges and charges of assaulting police officers.

Zachary Lawrence McMillian, 38, of Fancy Gap Road of Mount Airy, was charged after authorities allegedly found him unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle. He is alleged to have attacked two officers upon waking up.

According to Carroll County, Virginia, Sheriff J.B. Gardner, Deputy Jason Newman was dispatched to the Circle K convenience store in Fancy Gap at 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve to check on a male passed out at the wheel of his truck. Newman and Virginia State Trooper Matt Cochran arrived at the store and found the male passed out, truck running.

“Officers reached in the window of the truck and cut the ignition off and observed the man holding what appeared to be a meth pipe. The male woke up, attempted to hide the pipe. After multiple commands to come out of the truck, the man attempted to reach in between the seats,” Gardner said. “Officers removed the man from his truck when he became violent and started kicking and fighting the officers. Throughout the fight, the man kept swinging violently and trying to kick the officers. The man was finally cuffed and placed in the back of a car for transport to the sheriff’s office.”

Gardner said the man was identified as Zachary Lawrence McMillian. EMS was called to the scene and McMillian gave consent for a blood sample to be taken to determine if there was alcohol or drugs present in his system, Gardner said.

McMillian was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of narcotics (Schedule II), resisting arrest, and four counts of assault on a police officer and destruction of property (for damage done to one of the deputy uniforms). Assisting Deputy Newman and Trooper Cochran at the scene was deputies David Johnson, Denny Surratt and Sgt. Barry Lineberry. McMillian was taken before a magistrate and placed in the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

