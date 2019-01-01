County board busy in 2018 recap

Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Buck Golding, right, congratulates members of North Surry’s football team in February 2018 just before announcing his retirement with more than eight months left in his term. - Jeff Linville | The News At a March 19 meeting in Mountain Park, Dr. Gary Tilley, right, talks to Mark Jones, chairman of the county Republican Party, which actually supported Mark Marion (seen in the background) instead of Tilley for commissioner. - Jeff Linville | The News The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department shows off plans for its new station during a meeting to discuss fire department funding last April. - Jeff Linville | The News Sarah Southern addresses county officials in July over the closing of Sue’s Restaurant in Dobson due to building issues. - -

DOBSON — It will be hard for 2019 to top 2018 in terms of news coming out of county government, but the Board of Commissioners will get off to a strong start Monday night.

The usual 6 p.m. meeting will be in a new location as the county board transitions into a freshly renovated room in the Historic Courthouse at 114 E. Atkins St. here.

Courthouse

It was a year ago at the first meeting of 2018 that the commissioners approved almost $3.7 million for two renovation projects: about $1.8 million for the final work on the historic courthouse and nearly $1.9 million to gut and restore the former Just Save/Lowes Food grocery story in front of the government building on East Atkins Street.

Don Mitchell, county facilities director, said at the time that the plan was to move the Tax Department out of the lower level of the current courthouse and into Dobson Plaza alongside the Board of Elections, Cooperative Extension and some state and federal agencies based in town such as Natural Resources Conservation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The district attorney’s office would move into the former tax office in the courthouse.

Bond issuance

In February, the county held a public hearing to discuss a bond issuance to borrow $8.2 million to pay for these two renovations as well as some school-related projects.

The county approved turning its property on Riverside Drive across from Riverside Park into a new central office for Mount Airy City Schools. The 22,500-square-foot building also will include a 21’x61’ meeting room and warehouse space. It also has some classroom space that can be available for other county needs — Surry Community College evening classes and GED training were mentioned as possibilities.

School officials started moving things into the new HQ just before the Christmas break in the hopes of being ready to go when kids return to class.

Some design work was needed to prepare the county for four big projects on the to-do list for 2019.

The county agreed to a big renovation project at Mountain Park Elementary School that could cost up to $7.5 million. Two other renovations at Dobson and Franklin elementary schools could cost as much as $6 million each.

At Mountain Park, the media/arts building is one of the oldest school buildings in the county, finished in 1947. According to a facility needs survey presented in September 2015, the building was graded as “poor” condition. The classroom building came in 1951, the cafeteria in 1957 and the gym in 1968.

Dobson Elementary’s fine arts building is the oldest construction on campus, built in 1950. The 4,000-square-foot structure was graded as “poor” condition. The cafeteria and classroom areas were part of the 1954 construction, with the gym built in 1963.

The facility survey says Franklin’s two-story building was finished in 1952. The primary building followed in 1957 and the gym in 1962.

Estimates a year ago put the Elkin High School project near $7.8 million to renovate the gymnasium. The gym will gain its compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by way of an addition.

Right now, the gym has a concession stand and bathrooms on a lower level than the court. This not only isn’t handicap accessible, it isn’t very senior friendly for the grandparents there to watch the kids play.

East Surry expansion

Also in February last year, the board of commissioners gave its approval for the county school system to buy six acres of land close to East Surry High School.

According to land-transfer records, the deal came in at about the county’s estimated tax value of $475,000.

The Surry County Board of Education had held some closed sessions in prior months where it apparently discussed negotiations with a Pilot Mountain family to buy 6.4 acres on West Main Street. The tract is west of the school campus and directly across Old U.S. 52 from the Armfield Civic Center.

Speaking after the commissioners’ meeting, Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, said that East Surry needs room to grow. The 17-acre campus houses all the classrooms, agriculture/ROTC building, gymnasium, football stadium and fieldhouse.

The football/soccer teams don’t have a regulation-sized practice field, the school cafeteria isn’t big enough, and there’s practically no parking around the gym, Reeves explained.

Then-Commissioner Buck Golding voted against the deal, saying that these parcels didn’t connect directly to East Surry’s land, so there would have to be more negotiations to acquire the tracts in between or the land wasn’t much use.

Golding retires

At the next meeting two weeks later, the board went into a closed session. When it returned, the board members announced that Golding was retiring then before the campaign season heated up for the spring primary.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Surry County for 11-plus years,” stated the former board chairman. “I leave this position with no regrets and know that county government is in good hands.”

Golding first served on the county board from 1994-98. After losing his first attempt at a second term, Golding won in 2010 and was reelected in 2014.

A replacement

That left the board will a big decision to make on appointing someone to fill Golding’s seat at least until the primary, if not until the usual new term began in December.

Four men threw their names in the hat, and the local Republican Party held a vote. Chairman Mark Jones said Mark Marion received 13 of the 24 votes, and Dr. Gary Tilley was last with only one vote.

However, board Chairman Eddie Harris was familiar with Tilley, saying he had once taken a college class taught by Tilley and that Tilley had lots of experience with government red tape with his time as a Surry Community College official.

The county board went against the party’s recommendation and voted Tilley as the replacement for the rest of Golding’s term.

The primary

A month and a half later, Marion beat Tilley and the other two men in the four-way race in the spring primary.

Marion earned 45.6 percent of the total vote, while Tilley was second with about 28 percent.

At the same time, another board member lost his bid for re-election as Commissioner Larry Phillips lost to Bill Goins, running for the second time after losing to Larry Johnson two years before.

With the county in the middle of planning a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, both board members said they would stay in their roles through the full term rather than leave early like Jimmy Miller did when Johnson beat him and Goins in a similarly crowded field in 2016.

Opioids

While all that was going on, the board hired Mark Willis to the newly created role of opioid response director to provide leadership and direction to the local pain medication crisis.

At the end of April (about a third of the way through the year), John Shelton, emergency services director, said the county EMS trucks had run 112 overdose calls, but those were including heroin ODs, too, he noted, as he didn’t have an exact number for opioid calls.

No more Sue’s

After struggling through the budget, July should have been a cool-down period, but the commissioners found a packed house for the July 16 meeting.

Dozens of people from the Dobson area came to protest the closing of Sue’s Restaurant on Atkins Street.

The county tried to explain that once the board approved the purchase of the property for a new government services center, inspectors found significant structural problems in the kitchen area. Repairs could have cost up to $142,000, so the county chose to demolish the building entirely and use the space as overflow parking.

Election

In the November election, Marion and Goins were unopposed by Democrats and won their races. The chairman did face opposition, but Harris won 71 percent of the vote for re-election.

At the same time, the county board welcome several other new officials.

Steve Hiatt beat out Jimmy Combs for county sheriff. Neil Brendle, who had beaten the incumbent Teresa O’Dell in the primary, went on to win the November election for clerk of court.

For District 17B Judge Seat 2, Tom Langan defeated Gretchen Hollar Kirkman, who had been appointed to the post a year ago.

Marion, Goins and Harris were sworn into office in the December meeting.

