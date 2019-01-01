Library rings in 2019 at noon

Bill Colvard | The News Alex Fernandez, age 4, Max Fernandez, age 8, Fabian Fernandez, age 5, Isabella Dozier, age 20 months, ring in the new year in a shower of bubbles. - Bill Colvard | The News Angela Llewellyn launches a confetti rocket at the library “rings in noon.” - Bill Colvard | The News Branch librarian Pat Gwyn pours sparking cider for a New Year’s toast. - Bill Colvard | The News Kids toast the new year. - - Bill Colvard | The News “Auld Lang Syne” is sung in the Scottish style, fast, joyous and with crossed arms. - - Bill Colvard | The News Ellery Easter, center, age 6, welcomes in 2019 after an eventful 2018. - -

As 2019 crept westward across the globe, the Mount Airy Public Library jumped line and rang in the new year at noon instead of midnight, to the delight of dozens of children.

Funny hats, noisemakers, confetti, bubbles, a sparkly beverage and reminiscences of the year gone by were all present to help kids — and adults who like to go to bed early — ring in the new year at a more respectable 12 o’clock.

Eliza Bell was having a difficult time pinpointing the highlights of the year, but at age 4, when a year is 25 percent of one’s life, that is to be expected.

After thinking a bit, Eliza concluded she had traveled quite a bit this year, going to both the beach and Arkansas, and she welcomed a new cousin, named Ezra, into the world.

Ellery Easter, at the age of 6, had an eventful year. When library assistant Angela Llewellyn recited some of the notable events and highlights of the past year including the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellery remarked rather nonchalantly that she had been a flower girl at the wedding, a tidbit of information that came as a great surprise to her grandmother.

Turns out Ellery was a flower girl this past year, but at a different wedding.

“I was pushed in a wagon,” she said.

Fabian Fernandez, age 5, went to the beach for his birthday, but his younger cousin, Alex Fernandez, turned 4 on Christmas Eve, so his birthday was celebrated at Chuck E. Cheese, a more suitable wintertime destination.

The talk of 2018 expanded to include local and national news: Hurricane Michael and record-setting rain for the year, the Spencer’s property, a local mayor not running for re-election, and politics in general, though no one wanted to go into any detail on that subject, but just note that it was a topic very much discussed during the past year, Mount Airy High School losing so many sports coaches, the Parkland shooting and Mayberry Mall’s woes.

Some of the grownups present remembered when the mall used to have a monkey in a cage, and that there had been a pharmacy on the site of the about-to-be-defunct Rite-Aid as long as anyone could remember.

The Winter Olympics were good for a brief mention, as well as the eclipse which Ellery Dozier defined perfectly as, “It’s when you wear those glasses, and the moon goes in front of the sun,” (although the solar eclipse occured in 2017).

Discussion passed to the top music, films and books of 2018. Of the top four music albums of 2018 — “Ruins” by First Aid Kit, “Shawn Mendes” by Shawn Mendes, “Mania” by Fallout Boy and “My Dear Melancholy” by Weekend — no one had heard of any of the albums and only one person had heard of one of the bands.

As noon approached, there was a mad dash for hats and noisemakers. A confetti cannon launched several confetti rockets to the delight of everyone present, and a bubble machine cranked out bubbles. The kids threw balloons in the air, and then settled down to sing “Auld Lang Syne” and toast the new year with sparkling cider before going home to let the rest of the world catch up with them in 2019.

Alex Fernandez, age 4, Max Fernandez, age 8, Fabian Fernandez, age 5, Isabella Dozier, age 20 months, ring in the new year in a shower of bubbles. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4785.jpg Alex Fernandez, age 4, Max Fernandez, age 8, Fabian Fernandez, age 5, Isabella Dozier, age 20 months, ring in the new year in a shower of bubbles. Bill Colvard | The News Angela Llewellyn launches a confetti rocket at the library “rings in noon.” https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4711.jpg Angela Llewellyn launches a confetti rocket at the library “rings in noon.” Bill Colvard | The News Branch librarian Pat Gwyn pours sparking cider for a New Year’s toast. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4721.jpg Branch librarian Pat Gwyn pours sparking cider for a New Year’s toast. Bill Colvard | The News Kids toast the new year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4750.jpg Kids toast the new year. Bill Colvard | The News “Auld Lang Syne” is sung in the Scottish style, fast, joyous and with crossed arms. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4739.jpg “Auld Lang Syne” is sung in the Scottish style, fast, joyous and with crossed arms. Bill Colvard | The News Ellery Easter, center, age 6, welcomes in 2019 after an eventful 2018. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4707.jpg Ellery Easter, center, age 6, welcomes in 2019 after an eventful 2018. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.