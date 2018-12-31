Sheriff gives update on searches

DOBSON — The disappearance of multiple people from this area sparked a sit-in at the headquarters for the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Monday.

A group called the Aware Foundation, based in Roanoke, Virginia, posted on Facebook Sunday that it was holding a gathering at Starbucks on Rockford Street that afternoon to discuss missing persons.

Those who attended the gathering spoke to a Piedmont TV station and mentioned four names of people either still missing or being investigated after going missing: Michael Martin, Sarah Hill, Jessica Stanley and James Huff.

The Mount Airy News published a story last week on Hill, a Patrick County, Virginia, resident missing since June, but possibly in Surry County when last speaking to her sister.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt has only been in office four weeks, so these incidents happened before his time, but he said Monday afternoon that the sheriff’s office has had a high rate of success in tracking down missing people.

“In 2018, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office investigated a total of 94 missing person/runaway juvenile investigations,” Hiatt stated.

Only two investigations are listed as open, and even one of those is more of a technicality.

“One of these investigations consists of the missing male individual speaking with investigators on the telephone, but refusing to meet law enforcement, so he could not be removed from the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) database,” said Hiatt.

The sheriff’s office stated that Darrell Gregory Draughn was reported missing on Christmas Eve by his sister.

Three days into the search, detectives tracked down a phone number for Draughn and called it.

“A male individual who introduced himself as Darrell answered the phone,” the sheriff said. “The individual refused to meet law enforcement, stating that he was working out of town. The sheriff’s office cannot clear an individual from NCIC until it is positively identified that the missing person is safe and is no longer missing.”

In the past the sheriff’s office has stated that some folks reported missing were found safe and were surprised to hear that they had been reported.

“Not all those who wander are lost,” J.R.R. Tolkien wrote in “The Lord of the Rings.” And sometimes that holds true with missing persons.

However, the sheriff did give a thorough rundown of the cases still active on the books.

Hiatt said his office “currently has five missing person investigations still open since 1987, and these investigations are thoroughly reviewed and investigated by senior investigators.

“Only 2 percent of cases involving missing persons/runaway juveniles investigations in 2018 are currently still open, and all runaway juvenile investigations have been closed by locating the missing juvenile.”

Aside from Darrell Draughn, the other four open cases are: Michael Dean Martin, in 2018; Joseph Carl Pike, from 2009; James Roger Huff, from 2007; and Lowell Daughenbaugh, from 1987.

Still missing

“Some information pertaining to the investigations will not be released because it could be harmful to the ongoing investigation,” Hiatt cautioned.

Martin, a white male aged 35, was reported missing on Aug. 28 by his mother, Cynthia, who said Michael had last been seen on Aug. 19.

According to Cynthia, Michael Dean Martin’s employer told her that Martin had been working out of town and arrived back in Surry County. Martin was then dropped off at exit 100 on Interstate 77 (the Mount Airy exit close to Brintle’s Truck Stop).

“During the investigation, deputies and investigators found out that Michael Dean Martin was currently on probation and had been listed as an absconder,” said the sheriff.

Absconder is a legal term meaning one who runs away and hides to avoid arrest or prosecution. The sheriff’s office commonly uses the word to describe someone wanted for possible probation/parole violations.

“Investigators with the sheriff’s office have contacted the U.S. Postal Service as well as local hospitals to make them aware of Michael Dean Martin’s disappearance by providing them a picture … and his demographics,” said the sheriff.

The investigation led authorities to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist at one point. The detectives also put out a notice to agencies along the Eastern Seaboard to check on any potential “John Doe” bodies that might be found.

On Dec. 14, the office received some new information in the case.

“Detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Dobson Police Department, and a special agent with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were led to search several specific areas within Surry County,” said the sheriff. “Interviews into the disappearance of Michael Dean Martin have been conducted as recently as Dec. 27, 2018. This case is still open and pending further investigation.”

Daughenbaugh

Lowell Daughenbaugh, a white male who was 39 at the time, was reported missing on March 3, 1987, by Vern Daughenbaugh. The sheriff said Vern Daughenbaugh explained that Lowell was last seen in the Lowgap area two months earlier on Jan. 5 driving a 1973 Chevy pickup truck. Lowell reportedly was driving to Houston, Texas, to visit a friend by the name of Stanley Andrews.

“Daughenbaugh never made it to Texas, and his vehicle was located unoccupied at the Dixie Truck Stop in Charlotte,” Hiatt said.

“Investigators received new leads in June 2011,” he said. This took the case to Michigan, but then all leads were exhausted.

“The sheriff’s office has received numerous NCIC leads from different states attempting to match Lowell Daughenbaugh’s description to ongoing investigations in the different jurisdictions. As of today, all NCIC leads have been exhausted,” he said.

Huff

James Roger Huff, a white male, was 57 when he was reported missing April 28, 2007, by his daughter, Talissa Isom.

”During the investigation, numerous interviews were conducted with people who knew James Roger Huff,” said the sheriff.

These folks were scattered across the state as well as West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The case has also been listed with NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons system.

Investigators also forwarded the case details to the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program through the FBI. ViCAP is used to compare cases against other victims and to report unknown remains found throughout the U.S., the sheriff explained.

While investigating, authoritieis have obtained phone records, conducted numerous searches of vehicles and residences, and polygraphed several individuals, he said.

“In November 2015, investigators obtained a search warrant and a massive search was conducted in an attempt to locate possible remains of James Roger Huff,” Hiatt said. The SBI brought in heavy machinery and equipment to search several acres of land.

“So far, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office has spent well over $100,000 attempting to locate James Roger Huff,” he said.

Pike

Joseph Carl Pike, a white male, was 34 when he was reported missing on July 6, 2009, by his brother, Dean Pike.

“On April 6, 2013, human remains were found off of McBride Road located in the Flat Rock community,” he said. The sheriff’s office and SBI were assisted by Dr. Charles Boyd, a college professor, and students from Radford University. More than 40 people in all searched the area and collected remains that were found.

“The remains were sent off to the University of North Texas Health and Science Center. In October 2013, the human remains were confirmed to be Joseph Carl Pike. It is unknown how Joseph Carl Pike died, but Joseph Carl Pike has to remain entered missing because all of his remains were not found during the search.”

“As sheriff, I want to reiterate that if any citizen or individual receives information on these open cases, they are strongly encouraged to contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office,” said Hiatt. “The information obtained could assist in locating the missing individual or assist investigators in properly investigating the incident.

“I want to thank everyone who attended today and has taken an interest into these open investigations. Again, the sheriff’s office has to keep some information pertaining to these investigations private because releasing it could interfere with our investigation, so all other information pertaining to these investigations will remain closed to the public and not released at this time.”

