Armed robbery suspects charged

YADKINVILLE — One of three people charged last year in connection with the fiery crash that claimed the life of a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper during a chase was recently implicated in a string of armed robbery cases which occurred around Christmas.
Mona Lisa Mullins, 18, of State Road, was among three people arrested on Christmas Day and charged with their alleged involvement in several armed robberies in the Elkin region. Mullins was charged with conspiracy to commit common law robbery and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond, according to the Yadkin County Clerk of Court’s office.
Brandon Prescott, 20, of Hamptonville, and Patricia Hague, 38, of Jonesville, were also arrested Christmas Day and charged in the robbery cases.
Prescott is facing four charges, including felony common law robbery, an attempt at common law robbery, conspiracy to commit common law robbery and assault on a female, said a clerk at the Yadkin County Courthouse. He is being held in the Yadkin County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.
Hague was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit common law robbery. She also is being held in Yadkin County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.
The first of several reported armed robberies in Yadkin, Surry and Wilkes counties occurred about 1 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 23, at the 7-11 convenience store in Hamptonville, according to Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver.
Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner confirmed armed robberies also occurred at the Dollar General on Brookfall Dairy Road on the north end of Elkin as well as the Elkin Mart convenience store in Wilkes County at west end Elkin around 9 and 10 p.m. the same day.
An attempted robbery was reported at the Dollar General on N.C. 67 at Wiseman’s Crossroads just after 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Oliver said. According to a statement from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, the clerk had escorted the last customer out and a masked suspect ran to the door attempting to gain entry. The clerk locked the door preventing the suspects from gaining entry to the store.
No one was injured in any of the incidents.
Wagoner said in the Elkin Dollar General incident, the male suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money, which he was given, and then he left the store.
“Based on our investigation and information we had got, we were looking for a vehicle that our officers spotted on Dec. 25 at about 5 p.m.,” Oliver said. “It was spotted on N.C. 67 in the East Bend area. Based on the traffic stop and information from the investigation, we made three arrests.”
While Prescott and Hague remain in custody, Mullins was released with a smaller bail, even though she was charged in the May 21 death of Trooper Samuel Bullard and was already free on bond in that case.
In that May case, Mullins was charged with felony obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine. Authorities allege she and Michaela Harrison were passengers in the vehicle driven by Dakota Whitt that lead troopers on the deadly chase on May 21.
Bullard was killed when his car left the highway during the chase and crashed on Interstate 77. He and other troopers were chasing Whitt, who allegedly refused to stop for a highway checkpoint.
Mullins wasn’t arrested until June, after an investigation by local and state authorities. She remained in custody in that case until released on bond on Oct. 27. About three weeks later, on Nov. 16, the courts modified her bond, imposing addition conditions involving a curfew, limiting her living and work arrangements and requiring periodic drug testing, according to the Yadkin County clerk’s office.
Of the more recent crimes, Sheriff Oliver said investigators do not believe Mullins was involved in the Hamptonville incident.
“The investigation is continuing into their connection, but we feel confident they are the ones involved in the Wilkes and Elkin robberies,” Oliver said.
No other charges have been filed at this time in Wilkes County, and the release stated that no other individuals were believed to be involved in the incident at the Elkin Mart Convenience Store in eastern Wilkes County on Dec. 23.
As of the morning of Dec. 27, Wagoner said they had not filed any charges related to the robbery in Elkin.
Mullins has a court date for the charges from June of 2018 scheduled for Feb. 13 in Yadkin County Superior Court.
Prescott, Hague and Mullins are scheduled for a court date on Jan. 2 regarding the robbery charges.